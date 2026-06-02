ETV Bharat / state

High Court Seeks Report From Punjab Govt Over 'Police Station Attack' Case Against SAD Leader Bikram Majithi

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has posted for tomorrow the hearing of the police case registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia after he allegedly barged into Majitha police station on May 31 to forcefully release an accused. The SAD leader also allegedly brandished weapons while trying to snatch the mobile phones of police personnel.

The court has given the Punjab government time till tomorrow to file its response in the case.

Majithia also allegedly tore the papers related to a case, following which an FIR has been registered against him.

According to police, a resident of Soian Kalan was arrested in a criminal case and was being interrogated when the SAD leader, along with a large number of his supporters, barged into Majitha police station and forcibly got the accused released from custody.

Following the incident, the investigating agencies have also issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him to bar the leader from leaving the country.