High Court Seeks Report From Punjab Govt Over 'Police Station Attack' Case Against SAD Leader Bikram Majithi
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought the response from the government over a case registered against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has posted for tomorrow the hearing of the police case registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia after he allegedly barged into Majitha police station on May 31 to forcefully release an accused. The SAD leader also allegedly brandished weapons while trying to snatch the mobile phones of police personnel.
The court has given the Punjab government time till tomorrow to file its response in the case.
Majithia also allegedly tore the papers related to a case, following which an FIR has been registered against him.
According to police, a resident of Soian Kalan was arrested in a criminal case and was being interrogated when the SAD leader, along with a large number of his supporters, barged into Majitha police station and forcibly got the accused released from custody.
Following the incident, the investigating agencies have also issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him to bar the leader from leaving the country.
Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson advocate Arshdeep Singh said that in the case of the "illegal arrest of Jobanjit Singh, the government sought more time from the court to file its response."
He advised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) should exercise calm as Majithia "did not run away in fear of false cases earlier and will not do so now."
The spokesperson said that the SAD leader firmly supports his own people and that they have full faith in the judiciary. "We are fighting a legal battle as per the advice of our lawyers, and we have full faith in the court," he said.
Earlier, Punjab Police stepped up operations to arrest the SAD leader with teams raiding several places where they believed there was a possibility of his presence. The case generated controversy after the government removed Suhail Qasim Mir from the post of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Amritsar Rural. The government has, however, not given any information about the reasons for the change.
The SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, has, however, described the action against Majithia as a political vendetta.
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