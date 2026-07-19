Delhi High Court Denies Interim Order On Geetanjali Angmo's Petition
The court directed the Centre to submit a status report on the health condition of activist Sonam Wangchuk who is on hunger strike.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim order on a petition filed by Geetanjali Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the last around three weeks.
On Sunday, a special bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the Central government to submit a status report on Wangchuk's health. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 24.
Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Geetanjali, stated during the hearing that Wangchuk has the right to seek treatment from a hospital and doctor of his choice. The court then questioned why he was doubting government doctors. Sibal replied, "I am not doubting the government doctors. I only want Sonam Wangchuk and his family to be sent to the hospital and doctor of their choice." Sibal said police are deployed to keep an eye on Wangchuk. "His wife and family are not even being allowed to meet him and are being made to wait", he said.
Meanwhile, ASG Chetan Sharma, representing the Central government, stated that the government is duty-bound to save lives. "If anything happens to Wangchuk, there will be consequences. The President and other prominent figures visit AIIMS and Safdarjung for treatment. During the hearing, an AIIMS doctor present at the spot stated that they don't trust them. It's simply a question of trust," he said.
Sibal then questioned what the police personnel were doing at the protest site. Were they treating the patient?, he asked. Sharma replied, "That is wrong; there were no policemen present."
During the hearing, Geetanjali stated that she wanted a second opinion on potassium, but was denied it. "We then requested a sample, which was provided 12 hours later. When we went to the lab, it was closed," she said.
The petition states that Wangchuk was picked up by the Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar on the morning of July 18 and taken to Safdarjung Hospital without his consent. The continued detention of Wangchuk in the hospital without a criminal case being registered against him or a court order for arrest or preventive action is illegal. He has been detained under the guise of medical intervention, solely to divert him from peaceful protests. The petition alleges that Delhi Police acted under the guise of a Delhi High Court order, which had ordered constant monitoring of Wangchuk's health.
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