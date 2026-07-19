ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Denies Interim Order On Geetanjali Angmo's Petition

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim order on a petition filed by Geetanjali Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the last around three weeks.

On Sunday, a special bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the Central government to submit a status report on Wangchuk's health. The next hearing in the case will be held on July 24.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Geetanjali, stated during the hearing that Wangchuk has the right to seek treatment from a hospital and doctor of his choice. The court then questioned why he was doubting government doctors. Sibal replied, "I am not doubting the government doctors. I only want Sonam Wangchuk and his family to be sent to the hospital and doctor of their choice." Sibal said police are deployed to keep an eye on Wangchuk. "His wife and family are not even being allowed to meet him and are being made to wait", he said.

Meanwhile, ASG Chetan Sharma, representing the Central government, stated that the government is duty-bound to save lives. "If anything happens to Wangchuk, there will be consequences. The President and other prominent figures visit AIIMS and Safdarjung for treatment. During the hearing, an AIIMS doctor present at the spot stated that they don't trust them. It's simply a question of trust," he said.