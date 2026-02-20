HC Orders DVAC To File FIR Against TN Minister In Bribery Case
The court directed DVAC to register an FIR against K N Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department
By PTI
Published : February 20, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate’s information has prompted the Madras High Court to direct the DVAC to register an FIR against state minister K N Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, a portfolio he currently holds.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, ordered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file the FIR against the minister based on the ED’s submission. The bench noted that while the ED’s complaint was vague, it had submitted voluminous material indicating a prima facie case.
It added that a preliminary inquiry could have been conducted by the state under Section 173 of the BNSS within 14 days, but the state had only delayed the investigation. The issue involves the recruitment of around 2,538 candidates to the posts of assistant engineers. The selected candidates have already joined the offices and have been in service for more than six months.
“If ultimately the large-scale illegalities are found and selections are found to be rigged or fabricated, that may result in further actions,” the bench observed.
In cases involving such complications and sensitive issues, the state ought to have acted diligently, registered the case without delay, and conducted a detailed investigation, it noted.
“Any delay in registering and investigating the case may give room for destruction of material evidence, which would be detrimental to the case,” the bench further said.
Reacting to the verdict, AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai said he filed the case on behalf of the AIADMK, seeking a direction for the TN DVAC to register a case against Nehru.
“The case was, however, not registered, even though the ED provided evidence to the TN DGP. As an MP, I am a whistle-blower. I complained to the DGP and DVAC to register a case as per the law, but they didn’t. So, I moved the High Court,” he told reporters.
During the arguments, he was accused of filing the case only for political gains, but the court declined to accept this, the MP said. The High Court has directed the DVAC to register the case and report back to it, he added, saying, “I am expecting justice.”
DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said the party would face the case legally and emerge clean. He claimed that the charges were politically motivated and aimed at smearing the DMK ahead of the Assembly election.
“It is harassment. The case was filed to spoil our image. We have faced many cases in the past. Even if 1,000 cases are filed, we will face them legally and emerge victorious, as we did in the past,” Bharathi said at the press conference, accompanied by Nehru. The minister claimed that the BJP government acted out of “envy” over his efforts in striving for the DMK’s victory.
Also Read
Ancestral Property Not Immune From Attachment Under PMLA: Delhi HC