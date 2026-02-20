ETV Bharat / state

HC Orders DVAC To File FIR Against TN Minister In Bribery Case

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate’s information has prompted the Madras High Court to direct the DVAC to register an FIR against state minister K N Nehru over alleged bribery in appointments to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, a portfolio he currently holds.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, ordered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file the FIR against the minister based on the ED’s submission. The bench noted that while the ED’s complaint was vague, it had submitted voluminous material indicating a prima facie case.

It added that a preliminary inquiry could have been conducted by the state under Section 173 of the BNSS within 14 days, but the state had only delayed the investigation. The issue involves the recruitment of around 2,538 candidates to the posts of assistant engineers. The selected candidates have already joined the offices and have been in service for more than six months.

“If ultimately the large-scale illegalities are found and selections are found to be rigged or fabricated, that may result in further actions,” the bench observed.

In cases involving such complications and sensitive issues, the state ought to have acted diligently, registered the case without delay, and conducted a detailed investigation, it noted.

“Any delay in registering and investigating the case may give room for destruction of material evidence, which would be detrimental to the case,” the bench further said.