Delhi High Court Upholds Mohanlal’s Personality Rights, Seeks Details of Unauthorised Content Uploaders
In a significant move to safeguard celebrity rights, the court has directed social media platforms to disclose details of users who uploaded contents without consent
Published : March 27, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reinforced the protection of personality rights of Mohanlal, directing social media platforms to furnish details of individuals who uploaded content using his name, image, or identity without consent.
The order was passed by a bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh, which instructed platforms to submit complete details of such users within two weeks. The court also questioned e-commerce platforms on how products featuring Mohanlal's photographs and name were allowed to be listed without his authorisation.
Responding to the court, the e-commerce platform, which was made the respondent, informed that the unauthorised listings had been removed.
Mohanlal joins a growing list of prominent personalities who have approached the High Court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. The court has previously issued similar protections to figures such as Indian cricket team head coach and former MP Gautam Gambhir, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, Vivek Oberoi and Pawan Kalyan, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balkrishna, and former India cricket icon turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar.
In earlier rulings, the High Court had also restrained unauthorised use of identities of celebrities including actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, actor tuned politician and MP Jaya Bachchan, editor-in-chief of DD News, the national broadcast, Sudhir Chaudhary, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and Bollywood director producer Karan Johar without prior permission.
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