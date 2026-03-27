ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Upholds Mohanlal’s Personality Rights, Seeks Details of Unauthorised Content Uploaders

The HC bench instructed social media platforms to submit complete details of unauthoruised users within two weeks ( Representational image )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has reinforced the protection of personality rights of Mohanlal, directing social media platforms to furnish details of individuals who uploaded content using his name, image, or identity without consent.

The order was passed by a bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh, which instructed platforms to submit complete details of such users within two weeks. The court also questioned e-commerce platforms on how products featuring Mohanlal's photographs and name were allowed to be listed without his authorisation.

Responding to the court, the e-commerce platform, which was made the respondent, informed that the unauthorised listings had been removed.