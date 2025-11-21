ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad High Court Judge Sameer Jain Recuses Himself From Hearing Azam Khan's Case

Prayagraj: Justice Sameer Jain of the Allahabad High Court has recused himself from hearing the petition filed by Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in the 2016 Yatimkhana (orphanage) eviction case. He has released the case from his court.

The court also clarified that the stay on the trial court's final decision will remain in effect until the next hearing. Advocate Shashwat Anand stated that the court issued the order in the presence of senior advocate SFA Naqvi, representing the co-accused, advocate Syed Ahmed Faizan, senior advocate NI Jafri, representing Azam Khan and his associate Virendra Goyal, and advocate Shashank Tiwari.

The petition challenges the trial court's May 30 order, which rejected the prosecution witnesses' request to re-examine, particularly Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman Zafar Ahmed Farooqui, and to bring the videography of the scene of the incident into record. The petitioners argue that the videography could prove their absence at the scene, and this evidence is essential for the right to a fair trial.