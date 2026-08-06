ETV Bharat / state

High Court Directs Exclusive Toilets For Women, Sanitary Pad Vending Machines In All Delhi Police Stations

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a significant and stern order regarding the health, dignity, and basic workplace amenities of female police personnel deployed at police stations across the capital.

The court has directed that exclusive toilets and sanitary pad vending machines be installed for female personnel in all police stations across the national capital, and the Delhi Police Commissioner has been asked to complete a detailed survey of all city police stations within the next six weeks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued these directives while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court has issued notices to the Central government, the Delhi government, and the Delhi Police, seeking their responses on the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for September 23, by which time the police administration must file an affidavit detailing the steps taken.