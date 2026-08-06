High Court Directs Exclusive Toilets For Women, Sanitary Pad Vending Machines In All Delhi Police Stations
High Court issues strict directive: Exclusive toilets for women, sanitary pad vending machines in all Delhi police stations.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a significant and stern order regarding the health, dignity, and basic workplace amenities of female police personnel deployed at police stations across the capital.
The court has directed that exclusive toilets and sanitary pad vending machines be installed for female personnel in all police stations across the national capital, and the Delhi Police Commissioner has been asked to complete a detailed survey of all city police stations within the next six weeks.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued these directives while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court has issued notices to the Central government, the Delhi government, and the Delhi Police, seeking their responses on the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for September 23, by which time the police administration must file an affidavit detailing the steps taken.
The issue came to light through RTI data; the PIL was filed by the NGO 'Justice for Rights Foundation' through Muskan Singh Bankura, a representative of its women's cell. The petition cited data collected under the RTI Act from various districts during July and August of the previous year. According to the petition, there is an almost total lack of basic hygiene-related facilities — such as sanitary pad vending machines, waste incinerators, and allocated budgets for the same — across various district units, and hundreds of police stations of the Delhi Police.
Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, the petitioners argued that the denial of basic hygiene facilities and private toilets to thousands of female police personnel — who perform their duties under challenging conditions — constitutes a violation of their human rights. This situation runs counter to the fundamental rights to dignity, health, privacy, and a humane workplace, as guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, and 21 of the Indian Constitution.
The court affirmed that the availability of such basic amenities for women at the workplace is an essential component of a dignified life. Following this firm stance by the High Court, it is expected that the way will soon be paved for sanitation and basic facilities for female personnel across all Delhi police stations, bringing significant relief to women serving in the police force.