ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Stays Felling Of Trees For Solar Energy Plant In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: The Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court has temporarily halted felling of trees for a proposed solar energy project in Baiya village, located in Fatehgarh area of ​​Jaisalmer district.

The court took note of the ongoing felling of trees on around 4,600 acres of land for the project. It said not a single tree can be cut until the expert committee's report is received. A division bench of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sandeep Shah, while hearing a public interest litigation, constituted an expert committee and directed it to inspect the site and assess the ground situation. The court directed the committee to submit its report by May 20 and ordered the status quo to be maintained until then.

The state government, presenting its case before the court, stated that the land under khasra no 386 is not listed as forest land as per the current revenue records and denied any irregularities in execution of the solar energy project.

The senior advocate representing the private solar energy company told the court that the project has been designed keeping in mind future energy needs. The company claimed that it is complying with all necessary conditions related to afforestation and environmental protection.