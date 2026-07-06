ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Seeks Report On Steps Taken To Stop Illegal Mining In State

Kataka: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit a report on steps taken to stop illegal mining in the state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the residents of Gobardhanpur village under Pipili tehsil of Puri district. The petition alleged that some anti-social elements and influential people are illegally extracting and transporting sand from the Daya river near Gobardhanpur.

The villagers, in the PIL said, they had filed a written complaint with the administration on December 26, 2025, but no effective action has yet been taken. The petition argued that if illegal sand mining continues near the Biju Bridge built on the Daya river, its embankment will weaken and the bridge's infrastructure will be damaged, posing a serious threat to public safety.