Orissa High Court Seeks Report On Steps Taken To Stop Illegal Mining In State
The high court bench said no person or entity can ever be allowed to carry out illegal mining without the permission of the appropriate authorities.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Kataka: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit a report on steps taken to stop illegal mining in the state.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the residents of Gobardhanpur village under Pipili tehsil of Puri district. The petition alleged that some anti-social elements and influential people are illegally extracting and transporting sand from the Daya river near Gobardhanpur.
The villagers, in the PIL said, they had filed a written complaint with the administration on December 26, 2025, but no effective action has yet been taken. The petition argued that if illegal sand mining continues near the Biju Bridge built on the Daya river, its embankment will weaken and the bridge's infrastructure will be damaged, posing a serious threat to public safety.
During the hearing of the case on June 30, 2026, the Additional Public Prosecutor appearing for the state government informed the court that action has been initiated against those involved in illegal mining and all necessary steps will be taken as per the law to completely stop illegal mining in the state.
Taking into account the government's submissions, the bench said no person or entity can ever be allowed to carry out illegal mining without the permission of the appropriate authorities. The court then directed the state government to file a detailed factual report within three weeks on the steps taken so far to stop illegal mining in the state. It also asked the government to file details of steps that will be taken to curb the menace in the future. The court fixed July 28 for the next hearing of the case.
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