ETV Bharat / state

High Court Clears Controversial STP Project In Kashmir, Declares It ‘Non-Polluting’

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has cleared the way for construction of a proposed Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Allochi Bagh in Srinagar. It held that there is “no legal hindrance” to the project after the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) granted the requisite Consent to Establish (CTE) and classified the facility under the “Blue Category.”

In a 13-page order, Justice MA Chowdhary clarified an earlier interim order and allowed authorities to proceed with the project, which had been challenged by residents of Allochi Bagh and adjoining localities through a writ petition.

The case arose from WP(C) No. 213/2026 filed by “Residents of Allochi Bagh & Others” against the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others. The petitioners had sought quashing of permissions granted for construction of the STP near Friends Colony and Allochi Bagh, contending that the proposed site was too close to residential areas and violated environmental norms and siting criteria.

The court was hearing CM No. 3323/2026, moved by intervenor SIMA AQUATECH (JV), the contractor awarded the work for the survey, design and execution of the sewage treatment plant discharging into Doodhganga Nallah on a turnkey basis, along with five years of operation and maintenance after a six-month trial run.

According to the court records, the contractor had sought clarification of the High Court’s February 10, 2026 interim order. The contractor alleged that work on the project was being obstructed despite obtaining necessary approvals from authorities.

While the main issue before the court was the classification of the proposed STP, the petitioners relied on an earlier stand of the Pollution Control Committee, which had treated the facility as a Red Category. Under the red category such activity requires a minimum distance of 500 metres from residential settlements.

However, the JKPCC informed the court through an affidavit filed by its Chairman, Vasu Yadav, that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), through a notification dated February 12, 2025, had formally reclassified sewage treatment plants under the blue category. The affidavit stated that STPs are now recognised “not as polluting industrial entities, but as an essential environmental service vital for pollution abatement, public health and ecological preservation".

After examining the affidavit and CPCB notification, Justice Chowdhary accepted the revised classification. “As per the affidavit filed by Shri Vasu Yadav, Chairman, J&K Pollution Control Committee, pursuant to orders of this court, it has been clearly delineated that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had issued a revised classification of industrial sectors vide notification... dated 12th of February, 2025, and that in terms of the aforementioned revised classification, sewage treatment plants have been formally categorised under the "Blue Category" of activities,' the court observed.

The court ruled that the distance norms relied upon by the petitioners were no longer applicable to the project. “In view of the revised notification and adopting the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) as an industrial sector falling in the ‘Blue Category’, the same does not require any such condition with regard to maintaining any distance from the siting of the residential area, as has been projected in the writ petition by the non-applicants/petitioners," Justice Chowdhary said.

The court further emphasised the environmental role of the facility. “Moreover, the Sewage Treatment Plan (STP), being not a Pollution Emitting Unit, but a Pollution Controlling Unit cannot be of any harm to the health of the residents, which is the main concern raised in the main writ petition," the judge observed.