Chhattisgarh: HC Orders ₹4 Lakh Compensation For Man Killed By Falling Tree During Storm
The Court observed that circumstances of case showed that tree had fallen due to adverse weather conditions and not because of any independent human action.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has held that a death resulting from a tree falling during a storm and heavy rain must be treated as a death caused by a natural calamity.
Setting aside an order of the Revenue Department that had denied compensation to the victim's family, the court directed the Chhattisgarh government to pay ₹4 lakh as ex gratia relief to the deceased's son within 30 days.
The case relates to the death of Shyamuram Mandavi, a resident of the Mohla area in Rajnandgaon district, who died on July 16, 2020, during severe weather conditions.
According to court records, Mandavi had climbed a tree to collect lac when strong winds and heavy rain caused the tree to collapse. He suffered serious injuries in the incident and died shortly thereafter.
Police registered a case, conducted an inquiry and completed all statutory procedures, including a post-mortem examination. Following the death, Mandavi's son, Amar Singh, applied for compensation of ₹4 lakh under the Chhattisgarh government's natural calamity relief scheme.
The Nayab Tehsildar, after examining the relevant documents and investigation reports, recommended payment of compensation. However, the Additional Collector rejected the application on February 1, 2021, stating that there was no provision for compensation in cases involving death due to a fall from a tree.
Challenging the decision, Amar Singh approached the Chhattisgarh High Court. During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that Clause 6 of the Revenue Book Circular dated June 9, 2015, specifically recognises deaths caused by trees or branches falling during storms, heavy rainfall or floods as deaths resulting from natural calamities.
Accepting the argument, the High Court observed that the circumstances of the case clearly showed that the tree had fallen due to adverse weather conditions and not because of any independent human action. The court ruled that the death squarely fell within the definition of a natural disaster under the government's compensation policy.
Quashing the Additional Collector's order, the High Court directed the state government to release ₹4 lakh in compensation to the petitioner's family within 30 days.
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