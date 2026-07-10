ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: HC Orders ₹4 Lakh Compensation For Man Killed By Falling Tree During Storm

Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has held that a death resulting from a tree falling during a storm and heavy rain must be treated as a death caused by a natural calamity.

Setting aside an order of the Revenue Department that had denied compensation to the victim's family, the court directed the Chhattisgarh government to pay ₹4 lakh as ex gratia relief to the deceased's son within 30 days.

The case relates to the death of Shyamuram Mandavi, a resident of the Mohla area in Rajnandgaon district, who died on July 16, 2020, during severe weather conditions.

According to court records, Mandavi had climbed a tree to collect lac when strong winds and heavy rain caused the tree to collapse. He suffered serious injuries in the incident and died shortly thereafter.

Police registered a case, conducted an inquiry and completed all statutory procedures, including a post-mortem examination. Following the death, Mandavi's son, Amar Singh, applied for compensation of ₹4 lakh under the Chhattisgarh government's natural calamity relief scheme.