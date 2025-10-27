High Court Adjourns Jailed AAP MLA’s Plea To Attend Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session Till Oct 30
The government counsel said that the detenue didn't seek permission under section 20 of Public Service Act.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 27, 2025 at 6:55 PM IST
Jammu: There is still no clarity whether jailed Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Doda, Mehraj Malik the lone AAP legislator in Jammu and Kashmir, will be able to attend the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar as his plea has been adjourned by the High Court till October 30.
The plea was taken up by Justice Yousuf Wani of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Monday.
An advocate who was present inside the Court said that government counsel Advocate Sunil Sethi argued that the detenue hasn't approached the government under section 20 of the Public Safety Act (PSA) as it is the discretion of the government whether to allow him or not.
Under section 20 of PSA, the government can order temporary release of any person booked under this act for a particular period.
But Malik didn't approach the government at any time seeking temporary release and the government counsel raised this objection today.
After hearing the government side, Justice Wani adjourned the plea till Thursday (October 30). Malik was detained under PSA by deputy commissioner Doda on September 8 on the charges of violating public order. Malik has already challenged the detention order in High Court and the next hearing of the case is on November 7.
Meanwhile, the ruling National Conference and independent legislators on Monday demanded immediate release of Malik from PSA to allow him to attend the ongoing session.
The AAP legislator was jailed under the stringent law on September 8 following a controversy around the shifting of a health centre to a private building by the legislator.
