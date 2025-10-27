ETV Bharat / state

High Court Adjourns Jailed AAP MLA’s Plea To Attend Jammu Kashmir Assembly Session Till Oct 30

Jammu: There is still no clarity whether jailed Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Doda, Mehraj Malik the lone AAP legislator in Jammu and Kashmir, will be able to attend the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar as his plea has been adjourned by the High Court till October 30.

The plea was taken up by Justice Yousuf Wani of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Monday.

An advocate who was present inside the Court said that government counsel Advocate Sunil Sethi argued that the detenue hasn't approached the government under section 20 of the Public Safety Act (PSA) as it is the discretion of the government whether to allow him or not.

Under section 20 of PSA, the government can order temporary release of any person booked under this act for a particular period.