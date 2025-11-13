ETV Bharat / state

High Competition For Police SI Posts In Madhya Pradesh: Engineers, PhD Holders Vie For 500 Vacancies

Bhopal: After a gap of nearly eight years, recruitment for 500 Sub-Inspector and Subedar posts was announced in Madhya Pradesh, with as many as 153,249 candidates trying their luck in the exams.

Those waiting for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam for a long time are not only degree and diploma holders, but also comprise a large number of engineering and PhD students working hard to qualify.

After the application process for Sub-Inspector recruitment, candidates now have until November 15, 2025, to amend their applications. The recruitment exam will begin on January 9, 2026.

One of the aspirants for the SI position is Shivam Choubey of Bhopal. These days, Shivam practices running for about an hour and a half every evening at the Lal Parade Ground in the capital. "I completed my B.Tech in 2016 and then tried my luck in several exams, but each time I was disappointed. My heartfelt desire has been to become a Police Sub-Inspector, so when this recruitment advertisement came out after nearly eight years, I began preparing for it," says Shivam.

"My focus is more on preparing for the physical exam than the written exam. I have already taken the MPPSC exam and made it to the Mains, so I am hopeful I will pass the SI written exam with ease. I am focusing more on physical training so that the physical exam doesn't become a challenge," he adds.

Another such candidate is Mahendra Vishwakarma, who lives in the Ashoka Garden area. Mahendra says, "I completed M.Tech from Bhopal in 2022 and am currently working in a private company, but I am trying my luck in the Police Sub-Inspector exam. After working in the office during the day, I study late into the night and prepare for the physical exam in the morning."

Around 4,500 engineers like Shivam and Mahendra are preparing for the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment. The educational qualification for a Sub-Inspector is a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

The Sub-Inspector recruitment in the state has come after a wait of nearly eight years, and therefore, the challenge facing candidates is significant. Of the 500 posts, 377 are for SIs in the District Police Force, 28 for Subedar, and 95 for the SSF. A total of 153,249 candidates have applied for these 500 posts. This works out to an average of 306 candidates per each post. Among these 150,000 applications, approximately 4,500 engineers and 30 PhD holders will also appear for the exam. The Staff Selection Board will conduct the examination in two shifts on January 9, 2026.