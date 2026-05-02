ETV Bharat / state

High Alert In West Bengal As Security Agencies Flag 11 Districts Sensitive For Poll Violence

Security personnel make an announcement during re-polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordered by the Election Commission following reports of electoral malpractices, in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency, in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. ( IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As the stage is set for the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, along with three other states and one Union Territory on Monday, a high-level security review meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs has identified at least 11 districts in the state as highly sensitive due to the potential for election-related violence.

The districts flagged include Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, Malda, Nadia, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, along with the industrial belts of Howrah and Hooghly.

The meeting, which took place earlier this week, was attended by top officials from the central armed police forces (CAPF), army, NIA, Intelligence Bureau and several home ministry officials.

Officials said all central and state agencies have been placed on high alert to prevent any escalation of violence during and after the electoral process.

Security experts, however, emphasised the need for a long-term solution to the issues related to poll violence.

“Long-term solutions must include police reforms, judicial accountability, and voter awareness. Force deployment can control violence temporarily, but lasting peace will come only when political incentives for violence are reduced,” said renowned security expert and former director general of BSF, Prakash Singh, to ETV Bharat here on Saturday.

Stating that the politicisation of the police machinery exacerbates the problem, Singh said, “If the local police are seen as aligned with ruling interests, it weakens deterrence.”

According to internal assessments, more than 100 people have lost their lives in poll-related violence in West Bengal across the last three Assembly elections. While around 20–25 deaths were reported during the 2011 polls and 20–30 in 2016, the 2021 Assembly elections were the deadliest, with 58 fatalities and nearly 300 violent incidents, including clashes, stone-pelting, and crude bomb attacks.

The authorities have deployed nearly 75,000 personnel from central paramilitary forces across the state. Interestingly, the Central Reserve Police Force has been playing a key role in maintaining law and order by introducing advanced “marksman” armoured vehicles equipped to withstand bullets and blasts.