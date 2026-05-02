High Alert In West Bengal As Security Agencies Flag 11 Districts Sensitive For Poll Violence
All central and state agencies have been placed on high alert to prevent any escalation of violence during and after the electoral process.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: As the stage is set for the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, along with three other states and one Union Territory on Monday, a high-level security review meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs has identified at least 11 districts in the state as highly sensitive due to the potential for election-related violence.
The districts flagged include Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Cooch Behar, Malda, Nadia, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, along with the industrial belts of Howrah and Hooghly.
The meeting, which took place earlier this week, was attended by top officials from the central armed police forces (CAPF), army, NIA, Intelligence Bureau and several home ministry officials.
Officials said all central and state agencies have been placed on high alert to prevent any escalation of violence during and after the electoral process.
Security experts, however, emphasised the need for a long-term solution to the issues related to poll violence.
“Long-term solutions must include police reforms, judicial accountability, and voter awareness. Force deployment can control violence temporarily, but lasting peace will come only when political incentives for violence are reduced,” said renowned security expert and former director general of BSF, Prakash Singh, to ETV Bharat here on Saturday.
Stating that the politicisation of the police machinery exacerbates the problem, Singh said, “If the local police are seen as aligned with ruling interests, it weakens deterrence.”
According to internal assessments, more than 100 people have lost their lives in poll-related violence in West Bengal across the last three Assembly elections. While around 20–25 deaths were reported during the 2011 polls and 20–30 in 2016, the 2021 Assembly elections were the deadliest, with 58 fatalities and nearly 300 violent incidents, including clashes, stone-pelting, and crude bomb attacks.
The authorities have deployed nearly 75,000 personnel from central paramilitary forces across the state. Interestingly, the Central Reserve Police Force has been playing a key role in maintaining law and order by introducing advanced “marksman” armoured vehicles equipped to withstand bullets and blasts.
These vehicles, described by officials as “game-changers,” have been strategically stationed in violence-prone pockets to deter anti-social elements and ensure a rapid response.
“These armoured units are not just protective platforms but also psychological deterrents,” a senior security official said. “Their presence sends a clear message that violence will not be tolerated.”
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also been actively involved in intelligence gathering and monitoring. Though not deployed at every polling booth, NIA teams have maintained a strong ground presence in urban centres, particularly in and around Kolkata, focusing on social media activity and organised networks that could incite unrest.
It is worth mentioning that the NIA has already registered a case to probe the recovery of 79 crude bombs in West Bengal. In fact, the NIA has been investigating the case following a directive from the Union Home Ministry.
Sources said that during the second phase of polling on April 29, the agency was on heightened alert, tracking suspicious communications and financial flows. Special attention is being given to districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, and North 24 Parganas, where concerns over cross-border influences and illegal funding have been flagged.
Border districts adjoining Bangladesh have come under additional scrutiny. Security agencies are coordinating closely with border guarding forces to intensify night patrols and prevent infiltration, smuggling, and the movement of external elements that could disrupt peace.
In industrial regions like Howrah and Hooghly, officials are also monitoring potential flashpoints involving labour groups and local factions. “These areas have a history of localised tensions, which can escalate quickly during politically sensitive periods,” another official noted.
Authorities say that even after polling concludes, security deployment will remain in place to tackle post-election violence, which has historically been a concern in the state. Armoured vehicles and additional forces will continue to be stationed in sensitive zones until the situation stabilises.
The government has emphasized that the multi-layered security approach—combining manpower, surveillance technology, and intelligence coordination—is aimed at ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections.
“Our priority is to instil confidence among voters and ensure that democratic processes are not disrupted by fear or violence,” a senior Home Ministry official said.