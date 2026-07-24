High Alert In Rajasthan Village After Test Confirms Child's Death Due To Chandipura Virus
After laboratory report confirmed CHPV infection, door-to-door surveys and screening of school children has been increased, reports Chintan Joshi
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Dungarpur: Nine days after a six-year-old girl from Ratanpura village of Simalwara block in Dungarpur district died following a brief illness, laboratory tests have confirmed that she had been infected with the Chandipura virus (CHPV).
Following this, the Health Department has heightened its alert level and has increased surveillance to monitor the health of children. The report from the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre has confirmed the Chandipura virus.
Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Alankar Gupta stated that the girl fell ill on July 13 and initially the family got her treated at a private hospital in Simalwara, before taking her to civil hospitals in Modasa and Himmatnagar for treatment. “Samples were collected on July 14 due to the symptoms associated with the Chandipura virus. However, the girl passed away on July 15,” said Dr Gupta.
The Health Department has conducted door-to-door surveys in the village and screened children in schools. The Animal Husbandry Department has also examined the livestock and carried out spraying operations.
Survey operations are currently underway in the village and health teams across the district have been instructed to remain prepared to handle any situation.
The Health Department is keeping a close watch, particularly as the children are seen as being vulnerable to the infection. People have also been urged to consult a doctor immediately if they experience any health issue. Health officials have said the Chandipura virus mainly affects young children and spreads through sandfly bites.
Also Read