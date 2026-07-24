ETV Bharat / state

High Alert In Rajasthan Village After Test Confirms Child's Death Due To Chandipura Virus

Dungarpur: Nine days after a six-year-old girl from Ratanpura village of Simalwara block in Dungarpur district died following a brief illness, laboratory tests have confirmed that she had been infected with the Chandipura virus (CHPV).

Following this, the Health Department has heightened its alert level and has increased surveillance to monitor the health of children. The report from the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre has confirmed the Chandipura virus.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Alankar Gupta stated that the girl fell ill on July 13 and initially the family got her treated at a private hospital in Simalwara, before taking her to civil hospitals in Modasa and Himmatnagar for treatment. “Samples were collected on July 14 due to the symptoms associated with the Chandipura virus. However, the girl passed away on July 15,” said Dr Gupta.