High Alert In Puri After Bomb Attack Threat To Jagannath Temple, BJD MP Also Targeted
Who is Julie Rani Panda? Police are investigating to establish identity of the person behind the Facebook account that threatened of bomb attack on Srimandir.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Puri: Security has been tightened in and around the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, after a social media post warned of a bomb attack on the shrine. The Facebook message, which surfaced on Tuesday, also threatened an attack on BJD Rajya Sabha member Subhasish Khuntia if he doesn't pay Rs 10 lakh and doesn't resign from the Upper House, officials said.
Apart from enhancing security around the 12th-century shrine, a special investigation team has been formed under the supervision of Puri City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), while the URL of the social media account from which the threat was issued is being examined. Puri SP Pratik Singh stated that everything will be clear by evening.
Following the threat, bomb disposal squads conducted searches inside and outside the premises of the Puri Srimandir, while the shrine's special security force and commandos have also been put on alert. Security has also been enhanced at several key locations across Puri city, police said.
SP Pratik Singh said, "Police have stepped up security for MP Khuntia after threats to shoot him surfaced online. The threatening post was allegedly made from a Facebook account named Julie Rana Panda."
Stringent action will be taken once the investigation establishes the identity of the account handler, he added.
In his reaction, MP Khuntia said he had received a message on his mobile phone two days ago demanding Rs 10 lakh and asking him to resign from his Rajya Sabha post, which he initially ignored, suspecting it to be fake. "An unidentified person sent a message on my mobile two days ago demanding Rs 10 lakh and asking me to resign from Rajya Sabha. I ignored it thinking it was a fake message. Yesterday, again there were threats on social media to kill and shoot me. This is a serious matter," he said.
The MP said that he has requested police to increase security for his family. MP Khuntia further said that threats involving shooting and bombing at the temple and various market complexes could create fear among visitors, and called for heightened security at tourist places across the city.
"In a tourist destination like Puri, threats of shooting and bombings at the temple and various market complexes will scare all the travelers coming to the place. Extensive security arrangements should be made at various tourist destinations including Puri," he added.
Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.
