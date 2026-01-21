ETV Bharat / state

High Alert In Puri After Bomb Attack Threat To Jagannath Temple, BJD MP Also Targeted

Puri: Security has been tightened in and around the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri, after a social media post warned of a bomb attack on the shrine. The Facebook message, which surfaced on Tuesday, also threatened an attack on BJD Rajya Sabha member Subhasish Khuntia if he doesn't pay Rs 10 lakh and doesn't resign from the Upper House, officials said.

Apart from enhancing security around the 12th-century shrine, a special investigation team has been formed under the supervision of Puri City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), while the URL of the social media account from which the threat was issued is being examined. Puri SP Pratik Singh stated that everything will be clear by evening.

Following the threat, bomb disposal squads conducted searches inside and outside the premises of the Puri Srimandir, while the shrine's special security force and commandos have also been put on alert. Security has also been enhanced at several key locations across Puri city, police said.

SP Pratik Singh said, "Police have stepped up security for MP Khuntia after threats to shoot him surfaced online. The threatening post was allegedly made from a Facebook account named Julie Rana Panda."

Stringent action will be taken once the investigation establishes the identity of the account handler, he added.