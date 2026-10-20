Hidden Round The Year, Jalpaiguri's 'Gosani Ma' Is Worshipped Only On Nabami
As the idol of the goddess is crafted in gold, it is kept at an undisclosed location throughout the year for security, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: There are variations to the five-day Durga Puja festival, and 'Gosani Ma' in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri is one among them. The goddess is exclusively worshipped on Nabami, or the ninth day of the festival.
While people from the surrounding areas, as well as from afar, gather for the one-day occasion, several remain unaware of where Gosani Ma resides for the rest of the year.
The worship of Gosani Ma takes place in Khayerkhal village under the Padmati-1 Gram Panchayat area of the Maynaguri block. The village has a temple dedicated to the deity, where the annual worship is performed.
As the idol of the goddess is crafted in gold, it is kept at an undisclosed location throughout the year. For security reasons, the whereabouts of the idol remain a closely guarded secret.
It is said that behind the temple lies a large body of water known as Khayerkhal, a name derived from the abundance of Khayer (catechu) trees that once grew in the vicinity.
At first glance, Khayerkhal appears to be a green field, but beneath the verdant surface lies water, where lies the history of the golden idol. "The golden Durga idol was discovered during the excavation of Khayerkhal. Ever since, it has been worshipped in the village," resident Bhupendranath Roy recounts.
The four-inch idol of Gosani Ma features two lions, along with the figures of the Asura and the head of the buffalo. No other deity accompanies it, nor does the deity hold any weapons in her other hands. Here, the goddess appears to be posed in a stance ready to slay the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Sitting on the silver throne, Gosani Ma hold the silver trident in her hand.
Temple priest Kumud Roy explains, "For generations, we have performed the worship by reciting mantras specific to the Rajbanshi tradition. On the day of Navami, the idol is bathed and brought into the temple for worship. Before sunset, it is ceremonially immersed in water — a symbolic visarjan — after which the golden idol is moved to a secure location."
Roy said a one-day fair is organised around the occasion, with a significant police presence for security. Beyond the local villagers, many people travel from afar to offer prayers. "The golden idol at Khayerkhal bears a striking resemblance to the Durga idols found in the temples of the Baikunthapur Royal Palace in Jalpaiguri and the Royal Palace of Cooch Behar," he added.
Umesh Sharma, a local researcher, said, "In fact, the idol at Khayerkhal is an exact match for the golden idol belonging to the Jalpaiguri royal family. It was discovered by the Roy family of the area during an excavation, and Mother Durga has been worshipped there on the day of Navami ever since. Whether this is the same idol originally discovered remains a subject of debate. However, the idol is estimated to be 300–400 years old."
Pranata Basu, a member of the Jalpaiguri royal family, echoed Basu. "The Durga idol at Khayerkhal bears a resemblance to the golden Durga idol of our house. It is similar to the idols found in the royal palaces of Cooch Behar and Baikunthapur. However, the exact age or origin date of this idol remains unknown," he said.
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