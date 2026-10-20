ETV Bharat / state

Hidden Round The Year, Jalpaiguri's 'Gosani Ma' Is Worshipped Only On Nabami

The Gosani Ma idol holds only one weapon. ( ETV Bharat )

Jalpaiguri: There are variations to the five-day Durga Puja festival, and 'Gosani Ma' in North Bengal's Jalpaiguri is one among them. The goddess is exclusively worshipped on Nabami, or the ninth day of the festival.

While people from the surrounding areas, as well as from afar, gather for the one-day occasion, several remain unaware of where Gosani Ma resides for the rest of the year.

The worship of Gosani Ma takes place in Khayerkhal village under the Padmati-1 Gram Panchayat area of ​​the Maynaguri block. The village has a temple dedicated to the deity, where the annual worship is performed. As the idol of the goddess is crafted in gold, it is kept at an undisclosed location throughout the year. For security reasons, the whereabouts of the idol remain a closely guarded secret. It is said that behind the temple lies a large body of water known as Khayerkhal, a name derived from the abundance of Khayer (catechu) trees that once grew in the vicinity. At first glance, Khayerkhal appears to be a green field, but beneath the verdant surface lies water, where lies the history of the golden idol. "The golden Durga idol was discovered during the excavation of Khayerkhal. Ever since, it has been worshipped in the village," resident Bhupendranath Roy recounts.