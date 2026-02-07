ETV Bharat / state

Hidden Maoist Weapons Workshop Busted During Forest Operation In Chhattisgarh

Operation Virat uncovered a hidden Maoist weapons workshop in Gariaband, where forces seized arms, explosives and manufacturing equipment.

Naxal Workshop
The weapons seized during the operation. (ETV Bharat)
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST

Gariaband: Security forces uncovered a major Maoist conspiracy during a routine search operation in the Bhallu Diggi forest, where they stumbled upon a secret Maoist weapons workshop.

Forces immediately cordoned off the area and secured strategic positions before approaching the hidden manufacturing unit. Inside, they discovered a large cache of weapons, explosive materials, and equipment used for manufacturing arms, indicating preparations for a major attack.

Naxal Workshop
Equipment and weapons that were seized. (ETV Bharat)

The workshop was located deep inside dense forests surrounded by hilly terrain, suggesting it was being used as a long-term operational base. Before the Naxalites could execute their plan, security forces destroyed the hideout and seized the entire cache.

Naxal Workshop
Weapons and explosives and equipment. (ETV Bharat)

Weapons and explosives recovered include:

  • 2 INSAS rifles
  • 1 .303 rifle
  • 2 12-bore shotguns
  • 1 country-made pistol
  • 7 live bombs
  • Codex wire used in explosives
  • Over 240 detonators
  • 300 live cartridges
  • 21 magazines for automatic weapons
  • 1 grenade launcher
  • BGL cell used in explosions
  • Weapon-manufacturing equipment
  • 6 Naxalite dumps
  • A total of 57 small and large weapons
  • Large quantities of explosive materials

The operation, codenamed Operation Virat, lasted for over 36 hours and was carried out with extreme caution in the dense forest terrain. Gariaband district shares a forest border with Maharashtra, an area frequently used by Naxalites to move across states and evade security forces.

Naxal Workshop
Rifles that were seized. (ETV Bharat)

Officials said the seizure of such a large quantity of arms and explosives points to a major conspiracy. Increased vigilance in the border regions has significantly restricted Naxalite movement, making these forest corridors increasingly unsafe for their activities.

