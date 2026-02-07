Hidden Maoist Weapons Workshop Busted During Forest Operation In Chhattisgarh
Operation Virat uncovered a hidden Maoist weapons workshop in Gariaband, where forces seized arms, explosives and manufacturing equipment.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Gariaband: Security forces uncovered a major Maoist conspiracy during a routine search operation in the Bhallu Diggi forest, where they stumbled upon a secret Maoist weapons workshop.
Forces immediately cordoned off the area and secured strategic positions before approaching the hidden manufacturing unit. Inside, they discovered a large cache of weapons, explosive materials, and equipment used for manufacturing arms, indicating preparations for a major attack.
The workshop was located deep inside dense forests surrounded by hilly terrain, suggesting it was being used as a long-term operational base. Before the Naxalites could execute their plan, security forces destroyed the hideout and seized the entire cache.
Weapons and explosives recovered include:
- 2 INSAS rifles
- 1 .303 rifle
- 2 12-bore shotguns
- 1 country-made pistol
- 7 live bombs
- Codex wire used in explosives
- Over 240 detonators
- 300 live cartridges
- 21 magazines for automatic weapons
- 1 grenade launcher
- BGL cell used in explosions
- Weapon-manufacturing equipment
- 6 Naxalite dumps
- A total of 57 small and large weapons
- Large quantities of explosive materials
The operation, codenamed Operation Virat, lasted for over 36 hours and was carried out with extreme caution in the dense forest terrain. Gariaband district shares a forest border with Maharashtra, an area frequently used by Naxalites to move across states and evade security forces.
Officials said the seizure of such a large quantity of arms and explosives points to a major conspiracy. Increased vigilance in the border regions has significantly restricted Naxalite movement, making these forest corridors increasingly unsafe for their activities.