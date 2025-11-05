ETV Bharat / state

Hidden Camera Found In Hostel Bathroom In Tamil Nadu, Female Employee Of TATA Electronics Arrested

Krishnagiri: A female employee of TATA Electronics has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the washroom of the women's hostel of the company in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, police said on Wednesday. This comes hours after a protest was held by the women workers of TATA Electronics.

Neelu Kumari Gupta (23), a native of Odisha, was arrested by Udthanapalli police and further investigations are on, a senior police official said.

The incident came to light after a young woman found out a camera hidden in the bathroom on the hostel's eighth floor and told her friends. After this, they took the matter to the hostel warden. When the warden investigated, it was revealed that the accused, who was a resident here, had installed the camera in the bathroom.

Following this, over 2,000 women workers gathered infront of the hostel last night demanding that all bathrooms be searched for cameras and action taken against the accused. Hosur Sub Collector Akriti Sethi and District Superintendent of Police Thangadurai, who went to the hostel after getting information about the incident, held talks with the protestors and assured them action but the protest continued throughout the night.

At around 4 am, most workers returned to the hostel but around 60 continued to protest, demanding that the warden be replaced. More than 50 police personnel were deployed at the premises during the protest.