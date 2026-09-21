ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 4.3 Crore Seized In Haryana, Two Suspected Drug Smugglers Arrested

Nuh: Haryana Police claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers and seized more than two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 4.3 crore during a high-speed vehicle pursuit in the Nuh district.

The arrests were made near Rangala Ghati after a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Tawdu followed a tip-off. “We blockaded a road to intercept a black Hyundai Creta. However, the suspects attempted to ram their vehicle through the police barricade upon spotting the checkpoint. The alert makkah team surrounded and detained them,” police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Arpit Jain identified the suspects as Arbaz, a resident of Nuh, and Salim, from Rajasthan’s Khairthal district.

During a vehicle search conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer, the CIA team uncovered 40 packets of heroin concealed behind the driver’s seat. The contraband weighed a combined 2.125 kilograms. “Our teams are taking consistent and effective action against drug trafficking. This marks the second major narcotics seizure in the district within 20 days,” Jain said during a press conference.