Heroin Worth Rs 4.3 Crore Seized In Haryana, Two Suspected Drug Smugglers Arrested
Haryana police arrested two suspected smugglers and seized 2.125 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 4.3 crore following a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Nuh, reports.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
Nuh: Haryana Police claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers and seized more than two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 4.3 crore during a high-speed vehicle pursuit in the Nuh district.
The arrests were made near Rangala Ghati after a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Tawdu followed a tip-off. “We blockaded a road to intercept a black Hyundai Creta. However, the suspects attempted to ram their vehicle through the police barricade upon spotting the checkpoint. The alert makkah team surrounded and detained them,” police said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Arpit Jain identified the suspects as Arbaz, a resident of Nuh, and Salim, from Rajasthan’s Khairthal district.
During a vehicle search conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer, the CIA team uncovered 40 packets of heroin concealed behind the driver’s seat. The contraband weighed a combined 2.125 kilograms. “Our teams are taking consistent and effective action against drug trafficking. This marks the second major narcotics seizure in the district within 20 days,” Jain said during a press conference.
On August 26, the same agency arrested a smuggler with 1.597 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 3.15 crore, he added.
Police said they impounded the vehicle and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Tawdu Sadar Police Station.
Meanwhile, a local court remanded both suspects to police custody for two days, with police currently interrogating the arrested accused to unearth certain crucial details. “We are trying to map out their financial assets, the broader supply chain and any additional suspects linked to the interstate smuggling network,” said police.
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