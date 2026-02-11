Heroin Worth Rs 30 Crore Hidden In Soap Boxes Seized At Ahmedabad Airport
Silver foil and carbon paper were applied to the banned items to prevent them from being detected by airport screening machines.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 7:28 AM IST
Ahmedabad: The Customs Department at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Tuesday seized approximately 6.8 kg of suspected heroin, estimated to be worth over Rs 30 crore, from a passenger arriving in Ahmedabad from Malaysia.
According to officials, suspicious activity was noticed in a passenger’s luggage during routine screening. On a detailed search, a total of 29 packets containing suspected heroin were found in the passenger's luggage.
Initial investigations revealed that the heroin was cleverly concealed in a soap packaging box. Furthermore, silver foil and carbon paper were applied to the banned items to prevent them from being detected by airport screening machines.
The Customs Department immediately arrested the suspected passenger. He is currently undergoing a detailed interrogation, which is expected to yield important information about the source of the heroin, who it was to be delivered to, and other individuals involved.
The customs officials said that the 6.8 kg of heroin seized has an international market value of over Rs 30 crore. The authorities suspect an organised narcotics racket is behind the smuggling incident.
The officials added that smugglers are employing innovative methods to evade security systems at the airport. However, due to the Customs Department's vigilance and specialised investigation, such a large quantity of narcotics has been seized. The Customs Department has taken further legal action under the NDPS Act. Additionally, coordination is underway with other agencies to identify potential connections to the international smuggling network.
Also read: