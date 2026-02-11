ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 30 Crore Hidden In Soap Boxes Seized At Ahmedabad Airport

Ahmedabad: The Customs Department at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Tuesday seized approximately 6.8 kg of suspected heroin, estimated to be worth over Rs 30 crore, from a passenger arriving in Ahmedabad from Malaysia.

According to officials, suspicious activity was noticed in a passenger’s luggage during routine screening. On a detailed search, a total of 29 packets containing suspected heroin were found in the passenger's luggage.

Initial investigations revealed that the heroin was cleverly concealed in a soap packaging box. Furthermore, silver foil and carbon paper were applied to the banned items to prevent them from being detected by airport screening machines.