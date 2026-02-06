Heroin Worth Rs 1.18 Cr Seized In Jaipur, Drug Peddler Arrested
Published : February 6, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Jaipur: In a crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Jaipur Police Commissionerate Special Team (CST) on Friday arrested a drug smuggler and seized 589.95 grams of heroin valued at over Rs one crore in the grey market.
The accused, identified as Kalyan Singh, a resident of Tokri in Jhalawar district, is currently being interrogated and efforts are on to identity others involved in the drug trafficking network.
Special Commissioner (Operations) Rahul Prakash said, "Acting on a tip-off, the CST conducted an operation near the Sanganer flyover and arrested Kalyan Singh. Around 589.95 grams of heroin was seized from him, which is estimated to be worth Rs 1.18 crore".
Singh said CST received information that a youth was in possession of a large quantity of narcotics. Based on this, the CST, along with the Sanganer Police, conducted an operation at the Chaksu bus stand on Tonk Road, he said.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at the Sanganer police station. The police are now interrogating the accused to uncover the network involved in the trading heroin.
Singh has appealed to the general public to cooperate with the Jaipur Police in its fight against drugs. He said nobody involved in the drug trade will be spared and the campaign against drug trafficking will continue.
