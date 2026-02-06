ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 1.18 Cr Seized In Jaipur, Drug Peddler Arrested

Jaipur: In a crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Jaipur Police Commissionerate Special Team (CST) on Friday arrested a drug smuggler and seized 589.95 grams of heroin valued at over Rs one crore in the grey market.

The accused, identified as Kalyan Singh, a resident of Tokri in Jhalawar district, is currently being interrogated and efforts are on to identity others involved in the drug trafficking network.

Special Commissioner (Operations) Rahul Prakash said, "Acting on a tip-off, the CST conducted an operation near the Sanganer flyover and arrested Kalyan Singh. Around 589.95 grams of heroin was seized from him, which is estimated to be worth Rs 1.18 crore".