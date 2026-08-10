ETV Bharat / state

Heroic Jump Into River To Rescue Girl Earns Ujjain Woman President's 'At Home' Reception On Independence Day

Ujjain: A young woman from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain who saved the life of a 14-year-old girl from drowning in Shipra river in April this year, has been invited by President Droupadi Murmu for the 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the upcoming Independence Day on August 15.

Hemlata Suryavanshi, 30, also known as Monika from Ujjain is among the invitees for the At Home reception on the Independence Day 2026. The invitation comes as an honour for Hemlata for her heroic jump in the Shipra river to save a drowning 14-year-old girl during the 'Panchkoshi Yatra' held in Ujjain last April.

Ujjain woman Hemlata Suryavanshi alias Monika gets President's invitation for the 'At Home' reception on Independence Day 2026 (ETV Bharat)

Hemlata was deployed as a 'Yuva Aapda Mitra' (Youth Disaster Volunteer) at the Shri Ram Ghat on the banks of the Shipra River. A family had arrived at the ghat to bathe and perform acts of charity, observing the river's religious significance. Suddenly, the young girl from the family wandered into deep water and began to drown. Hemlata, who was present at the ghat, instantly grasped the gravity of the situation. She immediately donned a life jacket and plunged into the river to rescue the girl.

Within moments, she reached the girl and brought her safely to the shore. Handing the girl back to her family was an emotional moment for Hemlata. The relief and joy visible in the family's eyes made her realize that saving a life is the ultimate form of service.

When officials handed Hemlata the invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan, it became a moment of pride not only for her but also for Ujjain and Madhya Pradesh. For Hemlata, this is not merely an award or an honor, but a message to all those young people who view circumstances as the greatest obstacle on the path to their success.