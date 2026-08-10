Heroic Jump Into River To Rescue Girl Earns Ujjain Woman President's 'At Home' Reception On Independence Day
Hemlata Suryavanshi alias Monika saved a drowning 14-year-old girl in the Shipra river earlier this year earning her the President of India's honour.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Ujjain: A young woman from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain who saved the life of a 14-year-old girl from drowning in Shipra river in April this year, has been invited by President Droupadi Murmu for the 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the upcoming Independence Day on August 15.
Hemlata Suryavanshi, 30, also known as Monika from Ujjain is among the invitees for the At Home reception on the Independence Day 2026. The invitation comes as an honour for Hemlata for her heroic jump in the Shipra river to save a drowning 14-year-old girl during the 'Panchkoshi Yatra' held in Ujjain last April.
Hemlata was deployed as a 'Yuva Aapda Mitra' (Youth Disaster Volunteer) at the Shri Ram Ghat on the banks of the Shipra River. A family had arrived at the ghat to bathe and perform acts of charity, observing the river's religious significance. Suddenly, the young girl from the family wandered into deep water and began to drown. Hemlata, who was present at the ghat, instantly grasped the gravity of the situation. She immediately donned a life jacket and plunged into the river to rescue the girl.
Within moments, she reached the girl and brought her safely to the shore. Handing the girl back to her family was an emotional moment for Hemlata. The relief and joy visible in the family's eyes made her realize that saving a life is the ultimate form of service.
When officials handed Hemlata the invitation from Rashtrapati Bhavan, it became a moment of pride not only for her but also for Ujjain and Madhya Pradesh. For Hemlata, this is not merely an award or an honor, but a message to all those young people who view circumstances as the greatest obstacle on the path to their success.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hemlata said that during the seven-day 'Yuva Aapda Mitra' (Youth Disaster Volunteer) training, she received practical instruction in disaster management, search and rescue, first aid, and relief operations for situations like floods, fires, earthquakes, and accidents.
“I didn't stop at just obtaining the certificate; I went into rural areas to raise awareness among people about first aid, fire safety, flood precautions, and the process of seeking help from the administration. Currently, I am on duty for the 'Mahakal Ki Sawari' (procession of Lord Mahakal), and I intend to serve the nation in the same way during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela," she said.
The honour by the President of India for Hemlata, who lost her father about three years ago, is all the more inspiring. As the eldest daughter, the responsibility of the household rests on her shoulders. She has two younger brothers, while one sister is already married.
Hemlata holds a degree in BCA-CS and had always aspired to join the defense services. Although circumstances prevented that dream from materializing, she did not let it become a weakness. In March, she began the 'Yuva Aapda Mitra' training with the Home Guard, choosing a path to serve both the administration and society.
"Currently, I am performing this duty voluntarily, but I hope that this path might lead to a job, which would improve my family's financial situation," she said.
The first phase of the 'Yuva Aapda Mitra' training across 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh began in Ujjain. Its objective was to prepare youth for relief and rescue operations during natural and other disasters.
Given her outstanding performance during training and the courage she demonstrated in real-life situations, Hemlata was selected for national-level recognition. She is one of only five 'Yuva Aapda Mitras' selected from across the country; the others hail from Nagaland, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka.
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