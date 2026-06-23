Hero Of Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Who Saved Two People Fights For Survival
After risking his life to save two people in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire, Rohit Mukhiya, who worked as a dishwasher, has sought government support.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Hailed as a hero for rescuing two people during the Malviya Nagar hotel fire, Rohit Mukhiya is now fighting a different battle. Left with serious spinal injuries that prevent him from performing manual labour, Rohit, who worked as a dishwasher at the hotel, says now his greatest concern is ensuring a secure future for his family through stable employment.
A massive fire broke out at a hotel, filling the premises with thick smoke as guests and workers desperately tried to escape. Rohit rushed into the burning building to help those trapped inside and successfully rescued two people.
The rescue came at a high personal cost. He suffered severe injuries, including serious damage to his spine, while saving others. Rohit underwent medical treatment and surgery, but has yet to make a full recovery. As a result, he is no longer capable of performing the physically demanding work he once relied on for his livelihood.
Following the incident, Rohit's bravery became widely recognised across Delhi, prompting the government to extend financial support. While the assistance helped ease the burden of medical bills and household expenses, it has not resolved the long-term challenges facing his family.
"I am deeply grateful for the assistance provided by the government after the tragedy. However, financial support alone cannot secure the future of my family. Because of the serious spinal injuries I suffered, I can no longer perform the physically demanding work that once sustained us. What I need now is employment so that I can support my family," Rohit told ETV Bharat.
The Delhi government honoured the courage and humanity shown by Rohit, a resident of Khirki Extension, who saved two lives during the Malviya Nagar fire. The Chief Minister sanctioned an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to support his treatment and assist his family. The government also assured him that all medical expenses would be covered until his complete recovery.
In addition, the Chief Minister wrote an emotional letter wishing Rohit a speedy recovery and expressing sympathy for him and his family during their difficult time
"The injuries I sustained while saving lives have left me unable to undertake manual labour. While I appreciate all the help extended to me so far, my greatest concern remains the long-term welfare of my children," adds Rohit. At least 22 people, including foreigners, were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in Malviya Nagar in the national capital.
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