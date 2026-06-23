ETV Bharat / state

Hero Of Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire Who Saved Two People Fights For Survival

Rohit Mukhiya, who risked his own life to save two people during the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, now seeks a government job. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Hailed as a hero for rescuing two people during the Malviya Nagar hotel fire, Rohit Mukhiya is now fighting a different battle. Left with serious spinal injuries that prevent him from performing manual labour, Rohit, who worked as a dishwasher at the hotel, says now his greatest concern is ensuring a secure future for his family through stable employment.

A massive fire broke out at a hotel, filling the premises with thick smoke as guests and workers desperately tried to escape. Rohit rushed into the burning building to help those trapped inside and successfully rescued two people.

The rescue came at a high personal cost. He suffered severe injuries, including serious damage to his spine, while saving others. Rohit underwent medical treatment and surgery, but has yet to make a full recovery. As a result, he is no longer capable of performing the physically demanding work he once relied on for his livelihood.

Following the incident, Rohit's bravery became widely recognised across Delhi, prompting the government to extend financial support. While the assistance helped ease the burden of medical bills and household expenses, it has not resolved the long-term challenges facing his family.

"I am deeply grateful for the assistance provided by the government after the tragedy. However, financial support alone cannot secure the future of my family. Because of the serious spinal injuries I suffered, I can no longer perform the physically demanding work that once sustained us. What I need now is employment so that I can support my family," Rohit told ETV Bharat.