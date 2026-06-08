ETV Bharat / state

Heritage Threatened: Residents Move Visva-Bharati VC Over 28-Bed Banquet Hall Project At Historic Aurobindo Nilay

Bolpur: Several residents of Gurupally in Santiniketan as well as Aurobindo researchers have opposed the demolition plans of the Sri Aurobindo Nilay, established in 1962 by Rishi Aurobindo's disciple Meera Alfassa, who was lovingly called ‘mother ' by disciples.

The residents are approaching the Visva-Bharati authorities to stop the plans for the demolition of the historic structure and turning it into a 28-bed guest house and banquet hall. The research centre functions out of the buffer zone of the World Heritage site of Santiniketan.

Currently, plans are underway to construct a 28-bed banquet facility, a move that threatens to destroy the ashram's serene atmosphere. The project involves demolishing the residence of the late professor Sisir Ghosh—a renowned researcher on Rishi Aurobindo—located within the ashram premises. Disciples of the Puducherry Ashram residing in Santiniketan have voiced strong objections to this plan and have lodged complaints via email with the main ashram in Puducherry.

Questions are being raised regarding how such a massive construction project is being planned within the buffer zone of the 'World Heritage' site, Visva-Bharati. Among the complaining disciples is Gautam Ghosal, a retired professor from Visva-Bharati’s Department of English. He said, "Aurobindo Nilay is a part of the heritage of Santiniketan. Rishi Aurobindo shared a close bond with Rabindranath Tagore. That is why 'The Mother' (Mira Alfassa) established this ashram here.

Daily prayers are held at the site. However, the ashram is currently not managed by locals in Santiniketan. It is under the charge of a Kolkata-based Ranjan Mitra. The ashram gate often remains locked, causing many visitors to leave without being able to enter.

He added, "There is a plan to commercialise the site, destroying the ashram's peaceful environment. Proposals include setting up an old-age home, guest accommodation, and a banquet hall—all by demolishing the home of the late researcher Sisir Ghosh. The ashram will lose its serene ambience. Many of us object to this. Consequently, we have individually informed the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry via email. We also intend to inform the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati to ensure that no permission is granted for commercial construction within the buffer zone."

In 1910, the revolutionary Aurobindo Ghosh sought refuge in Puducherry, evading the notice of the British authorities. It was here that he dedicated himself to spiritual practice. On November 14, 1926, he established an ashram there. A key associate in the founding of this ashram was Rishi Aurobindo's principal French disciple, Blanche Rachel Mirra Alfassa, who is known as 'The Mother' (Sri Ma).