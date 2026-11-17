ETV Bharat / state

Heritage Sites Need Basic Amenities: HC Quashes Order Halting Toilet Construction Near Dargah

Mumbai: Observing that "much water has flown" in India's push to end open defecation and heritage sites need basic amenities, the Bombay High Court has ruled that building public toilets near protected monuments does not amount to prohibited "construction" under conservation laws.

A division bench of Justices Kishore C Sant and Jitendra Jain of the high court's Aurangabad bench allowed a petition filed by the mutawalli (custodian) of Dargah Hazrat Sayed Shah Raju Khattal Husaini at Khuldabad near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier known as Aurangabad), quashing 2018 stop-work notices issued by the state Archaeological Department.

The Khuldabad municipal council, which supported the petition, had initiated the toilet block project — away from the dargah's boundary though within a 100-metre radius — using funds allocated by the Maharashtra government under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and 14th Finance Commission recommendations to curb open defecation.

The state government, however, issued stop-work notices in October and November 2018 on the ground that prior permission had not been obtained for construction within 100 metres of the monument, as required under the Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

Relying on the Centre's Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, the petitioner and the municipal council argued that the definition of construction near protected monuments excludes public latrines, urinals, drainage works and similar public conveniences.

Noting that the dispute pertained to public convenience, the High Court highlighted the plight of thousands of devotees, including those arriving from other states during the annual Urs festival, and remarked that denying enclosed sanitation facilities would harm the monument and its surroundings rather than protect them.

"If this public convenience is not provided near the monument, then it would not be in the interest of the monument, since the tourists visiting the place in thousands would not have the convenience of enclosed toilets. This would harm the monument and its vicinity rather than protecting the monument," the court said.