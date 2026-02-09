ETV Bharat / state

Heritage Foods Rebuts Misleading Claim Of Product Lacking Butter Content

Amaravati: Refuting a newspaper article claiming that the curd produced by Heritage Foods Limited in Haryana lacks butter content, the company said it adheres to the highest quality standards and has absolutely no intention of reducing the proportion in its products.

J Samba Murthy, the chief operating officer (COO) of Heritage Foods, said that Sakshi newspaper published the false article with the intention of misleading consumers and readers. "Regarding the notice issued on December 18, 2025, Heritage Foods appealed to the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal in Gurugram and obtained a stay on the penalty until the completion of the inquiry. Heritage Foods follows a process that does not compromise on the manufacturing and quality of its various products. It adheres to the highest standards," he added he stated.

The company stated that the test results were skewed due to a fundamental failure to follow mandatory sampling protocols.