Heritage Foods Rebuts Misleading Claim Of Product Lacking Butter Content
COO J Samba Murthy said the company had appealed to the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal in Gurugram and obtained a stay order on the penalty.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Amaravati: Refuting a newspaper article claiming that the curd produced by Heritage Foods Limited in Haryana lacks butter content, the company said it adheres to the highest quality standards and has absolutely no intention of reducing the proportion in its products.
J Samba Murthy, the chief operating officer (COO) of Heritage Foods, said that Sakshi newspaper published the false article with the intention of misleading consumers and readers. "Regarding the notice issued on December 18, 2025, Heritage Foods appealed to the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal in Gurugram and obtained a stay on the penalty until the completion of the inquiry. Heritage Foods follows a process that does not compromise on the manufacturing and quality of its various products. It adheres to the highest standards," he added he stated.
The company stated that the test results were skewed due to a fundamental failure to follow mandatory sampling protocols.
The company said proper procedures were not adhered to during the collection of samples for testing. "There were many flaws in that process."Records do not clearly specify whether samples were drawn from sealed packs or collected as loose samples, increasing the probability of sampling error. The absence of independent witness details further constitutes a serious procedural lapse that vitiates the entire sampling process," the statement said.
Heritage Foods said dairy products such as milk and curd require thorough stirring or churning to achieve homogeneity before samples are drawn. If this step is omitted, fat separates and rises to the top. As a result, a sample drawn from the bottom of a container would naturally show lower fat content — not because the product is substandard, but because the sample is not representative of the entire batch.
The company also pointed out that laboratory reports showed solids-not-fat (SNF) levels significantly above prescribed standards, which demonstrates that there was no intent to reduce fat content for commercial gain. "No one should believe the misleading and malicious propaganda that is aimed at damaging our company's reputation," it added.
