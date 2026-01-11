ETV Bharat / state

Heritage Foods MD Nara Bhuvaneswari Gets 'Outstanding Dairy Professional Award 2025'

Amaravati: Nara Bhuvaneswari, vice-chairman and managing director of Heritage Foods Limited, has been bestowed with the prestigious 'Outstanding Dairy Professional Award 2025' for her visionary leadership in the development of the dairy sector and efforts towards empowering farmers. The award was presented at the inaugural session of the Southern Dairy and Food Conclave-2026, organised by the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) South Zone at the Calicut Trade Centre in Kerala's Kozhikode.

On behalf of Bhuvaneswari, Heritage Foods CEO Keshavan received the award from Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani. The jury praised Heritage Foods, under Bhuvaneswari's leadership, for providing high-quality products and establishing a distinguished position in the industry. The Institute of Directors had previously felicitated Bhuvaneswari with the Distinguished Fellowship-2025 for her various services. Heritage Foods has also been the recipient of the Golden Peacock Award.

Bhuvaneswari said, "This is a recognition of the hard work of the Heritage Foods team and the strong relationships we have with farmers and other stakeholders. This award further encourages our commitment to strengthening rural economies." Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Manothangaraj, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu, and others were present at the ceremony.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Bhuvaneswari on X for the honour, saying the recognition is a testament to the hard work of thousands of dairy farmers in the state. "Proud of you, Bhuvaneswari! Congratulations to you and the entire team on this well-deserved recognition. This honour truly belongs to the thousands of dairy farmers of Andhra Pradesh who made it possible. Your hard work and dedication toward uplifting dairy farmers and empowering women are an inspiration, he wrote.