ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 'Her Death Has Left A Huge Void In My Life', Says Hiraba, Who Lost Her Daughter-In-Law In

Mehsana: A year after the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives, the grief remains fresh for the Patel family in Gujarat's Mehsana, who lost their newlywed daughter-in-law, Ankita.

Thirty-year-old Ankita Patel had been married for only six months and was heading to London, where she was supposed to settle with her husband. The entire family had come to the airport to see her off before she boarded the London-bound aircraft on June 12, 2025. "Never could we imagine that it would be the last time that I would be seeing her. She had a very friendly nature and had blended into our family very well. I never knew that she would become so close to me during those six months. We wished her a happily married life at the airport. Although a year has passed, I still miss her very much," said Ankita's mother-in-law, Hiraba.

She said that Ankita was very excited about her new life in London. Moments before takeoff, the aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad, turning her dreams to ashes.

Today, her husband is residing in London alone, separated from his wife, while her mother-in-law is left in Mehsana's Visnagar.