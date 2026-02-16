Hepatitis Outbreak Kills 4 In Haryana Village; 3 Other Deaths Under Investigation
Published : February 16, 2026 at 12:24 AM IST
Palwal: Deaths of four out of the total seven people in Palwal district of Haryana have been attributed to hepatitis, while the cause of demise of others is being investigated, a healthcare official said and added the incident prompted the health department to issue an advisory.
Dr Satendra Vashisht, civil surgeon at Palwal Civil Hospital, said the deceased have been identified as Hufaiz(11), Sarika(14), Huma(16), Dilshad(20), Shamsuddin (42), Jameela (67) and Payal(8). According to Vashisht, they belonged to Chhanyasa village.
She stated that Hufaiz, Shamsuddin, Jameela, and Dilshad died due to hepatitis. The cause of death of the others is being investigated. “The health department team is investigating the cause of the disease's spread in the village. Blood samples are being collected from homes. Our team has also collected water samples from 31 homes,” he added.
The health department said that tests also revealed contaminated water in several homes. The test report found bacteria in the water of six homes. Five water sources in the village also confirmed bacteria.
The tests also revealed a lack of chlorine in the village's water. The health department team has advised villagers to drink clean water. A water testing camp has been set up in the village, and potential patients have been sent to the district civil hospital for treatment.
The civil surgeon issued an advisory, stating that people should wash their hands with soap before eating, clean their hands after defecation, boil water before drinking, and store drinking water in a clean place. Locals have been asked to pay special attention to hygiene. Furthermore, they have been advised to consult a doctor immediately in case of fever.