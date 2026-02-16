ETV Bharat / state

Hepatitis Outbreak Kills 4 In Haryana Village; 3 Other Deaths Under Investigation

Palwal: Deaths of four out of the total seven people in Palwal district of Haryana have been attributed to hepatitis, while the cause of demise of others is being investigated, a healthcare official said and added the incident prompted the health department to issue an advisory.

Dr Satendra Vashisht, civil surgeon at Palwal Civil Hospital, said the deceased have been identified as Hufaiz(11), Sarika(14), Huma(16), Dilshad(20), Shamsuddin (42), Jameela (67) and Payal(8). According to Vashisht, they belonged to Chhanyasa village.

She stated that Hufaiz, Shamsuddin, Jameela, and Dilshad died due to hepatitis. The cause of death of the others is being investigated. “The health department team is investigating the cause of the disease's spread in the village. Blood samples are being collected from homes. Our team has also collected water samples from 31 homes,” he added.