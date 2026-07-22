'Our Govt Treating This With High Sensitivity': Hemant Soren Assures Strict Action Against Those Involved In JPSC Exam Irregularities
Responding to Congress leaders' detention during protest in Delhi, Hemant Soren says circumstances need to be viewed with sensitivity and from perspective of finding solutions.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Ranchi: Following an investigation by the CID into the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty.
Speaking to the media after a state cabinet meeting, he expressed deep concern over the country's current situation, stating that the entire nation is going through a very serious and worrying phase.
Responding to the protest in New Delhi and the detention of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Soren said those holding key constitutional positions should view every incident with sensitivity. He said that the current circumstances need to be viewed not merely as a political issue, but from the perspective of finding solutions. Conflicts and various types of incidents might be witnessed at different levels in the near future, he added.
Dismissing CID's raids in connection with JPSC exam as a mere eyewash, the CM said that the situation has become such that resolving the challenges is not possible within a few hours or days.
"Our government is treating the matter with high sensitivity. Concrete steps would be taken in the future to make the administrative system more effective and to ensure accountability. If any individual is found guilty, he will face severe consequences.
He said that the government's vision and intent are clear, and its objective is to work in the interest of the common people, from cities to villages. He acknowledged that not every effort succeeds immediately, but the government is continuously working towards resolving people's problems. He emphasised that the government belongs not only to the ruling party but also to the opposition and all citizens, regardless of whether they supported the government or not.
"The government is keeping a close watch on all important sectors, including students, farmers, rural development, health, schools, and colleges. A solution to every problem is possible but administrative processes take time. The government is taking note of all issues seriously and working towards resolving them," Soren explained.
Earlier, state BJP general secretary Amar Bauri raised questions regarding the CID's actions concerning alleged irregularities in the JPSC examination and the resignation of L Khiangte from the chairman's post. He said that the BJP has repeatedly asserted that irregularities have occurred in all examinations conducted by both the JPSC and the JSSC, sparking outrage among students.
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has announced plans to lay siege to the JPSC office on July 22 to secure justice for the students. Bauri said that the government's apparent action through the CID is a result of this pressure and appears to be nothing more than a mere eyewash.
Also Read