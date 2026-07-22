ETV Bharat / state

'Our Govt Treating This With High Sensitivity': Hemant Soren Assures Strict Action Against Those Involved In JPSC Exam Irregularities

Ranchi: Following an investigation by the CID into the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Speaking to the media after a state cabinet meeting, he expressed deep concern over the country's current situation, stating that the entire nation is going through a very serious and worrying phase.

Responding to the protest in New Delhi and the detention of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Soren said those holding key constitutional positions should view every incident with sensitivity. He said that the current circumstances need to be viewed not merely as a political issue, but from the perspective of finding solutions. Conflicts and various types of incidents might be witnessed at different levels in the near future, he added.

Dismissing CID's raids in connection with JPSC exam as a mere eyewash, the CM said that the situation has become such that resolving the challenges is not possible within a few hours or days.

"Our government is treating the matter with high sensitivity. Concrete steps would be taken in the future to make the administrative system more effective and to ensure accountability. If any individual is found guilty, he will face severe consequences.