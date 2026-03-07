Helping Remove A Bird From Power Line Cost Him His Hands; J&K High Court Awards Rs 54.49 Lakh Compensation
The HC awards Rs 54.49 lakh to a welder who lost both hands due to electrocution while helping remove a bird from a power line.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 7, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has awarded more than Rs 54 lakh in compensation to a Samba welder who lost both his hands after suffering a severe electric shock while attempting to help a power department lineman remove a bird stuck in a high-tension wire.
Justice MA Chowdhary, while deciding the writ petition filed by Sham Lal, a resident of Village Daruie in the Samba district, held the authorities of the Power Development Department vicariously liable for the accident that left the petitioner permanently disabled.
The court directed the State of Jammu and Kashmir, through the Commissioner-Secretary, Power Development Department; the Chief Engineer (M&RE), Jammu; and the Executive Engineer, M&RE Division Samba, to jointly pay compensation of Rs 54,49,500 with 9 per cent annual interest from September 23, 2013, until realisation.
According to the petition, Sham Lal, son of Gian Chand, was running a small welding shop in his village on September 6, 2012, when tragedy struck. Around 12:30 pm, a local lineman of the Power Development Department (PDD), Bishamber Dass, approached him seeking help to remove a bird entangled in a high-tension electric line. The petitioner initially refused. However, the lineman reportedly insisted and assured him that the electricity supply had been disconnected.
Trusting the assurance, Sham Lal climbed a ladder to reach the pole. The moment he touched the metal angle attached to the structure, he received a powerful electric shock because the line was still live. The impact threw him off the ladder.
The electrocution caused severe burns on both hands and forearms. He was rushed first to the District Hospital Samba and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu. As his condition worsened, he was moved to a private hospital in Amritsar, where he developed multiple complications and required mechanical ventilation.
Despite prolonged treatment, doctors had to amputate both his forearms. Medical records later certified him with 100 per cent permanent disability.
Following the accident, police registered FIR No. 172/2012 at Police Station Samba under Sections 287 and 337 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against lineman Bishamber Dass for offences under Sections 287 and 338 RPC for negligence leading to injuries.
The High Court noted that these facts were not denied by the respondents. Sham Lal approached the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, seeking compensation of Rs 71,06,672 along with interest, arguing that the accident occurred due to negligence of the power department.
His counsel told the court that the petitioner was a trained welder with a diploma from ITI and used to earn about Rs 10,000 per month through his welding work before the accident.
The petition also stated that the family spent more than Rs 5 lakh on medical treatment and that doctors had recommended prosthetic limbs costing nearly Rs 4.96 lakh per pair.
The amputation of both hands, the court was told, had destroyed his livelihood and independence. The respondents denied negligence and argued that the petitioner climbed the high-tension pole on his own.
Government lawyers contended that the writ petition was not maintainable because the dispute involved contested facts and the petitioner had an alternative remedy through a civil suit.
They also cited a government scheme under Government Order No. 328-PDD of 2011, which provides ex-gratia relief for electric accidents. Under the scheme, compensation ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 3 lakh, depending on the extent of injury.
The State argued that the petitioner’s own actions caused the accident, and therefore, he was not even entitled to ex gratia relief.
Justice Chowdhary rejected the state's objections and held that the High Court could exercise writ jurisdiction in such cases. The judge referred to the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur, which presumes negligence when an accident occurs under circumstances where the instrument causing harm was under the control of the authorities.
“Under the doctrine of res ipsa loquitur, negligence is presumed when the instrument causing damage was under the control of the respondents,” Justice Chowdhary noted in his 10-page judgment.
The judge further noted that a criminal case and charge sheet against the lineman strongly supported the claim of negligence. “There is sufficient material on record to hold that the petitioner had suffered injuries resulting in his permanent disablement due to negligence of lineman Bishambar Dass… for whose negligence all the respondents are vicariously liable to pay compensation in torts.”
The court recognised that Sham Lal’s injuries had effectively ended his career as a welder. “The petitioner, thus, cannot do the work of welding which he had been doing before the accident took place, and keeping in view that the petitioner had lost both of his hands in the unfortunate accident of electrocution, he can be stated to have suffered 100% functional disability and the loss of future income as well,” Justice Chowdhary said.
Since there was no documentary proof of income, the court assessed his earnings using the minimum wage for skilled workers in 2012, which stood at Rs 6,000 per month.
Using the multiplier method and adding prospects as laid down by the Supreme Court, the court calculated compensation under various heads.
The High Court calculated the compensation by considering several heads of damages suffered by the petitioner after the accident. The court assessed the loss of future income at Rs 16,12,800, taking into account his permanent disability and inability to continue his welding work. It also awarded Rs 1,08,272 towards medical expenses incurred during treatment.
Recognising the lifelong impact of losing both hands, the court granted Rs 29,78,400 for artificial limbs, noting that prosthetic limbs would need replacement over time and estimating the requirement of three pairs during the petitioner’s lifetime.
In addition, the court allowed Rs 1,00,000 for attendant charges, acknowledging that the petitioner would require assistance in daily activities.
The court further granted Rs 50,000 towards transportation and special diet, considering the costs associated with medical visits and recovery.
For the immense physical and emotional trauma caused by the accident, Rs 3,00,000 was awarded for pain and suffering, while another Rs 3,00,000 was granted for loss of amenities of life, reflecting the drastic changes in the petitioner’s ability to live and work independently.
Altogether, the court determined that the petitioner was entitled to a total compensation of Rs 54,49,500. Allowing the petition, the court directed the government authorities to pay the amount jointly.
“The petitioner is found entitled to a compensation of Rs 54,49,500… payable jointly and severally by the respondents for the disability caused to him in the electric accident, caused due to negligence of the lineman Bishamber Dass,” the court directed.
The court also ordered simple interest at nine per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition in 2013 until the amount is paid.
