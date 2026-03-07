ETV Bharat / state

Helping Remove A Bird From Power Line Cost Him His Hands; J&K High Court Awards Rs 54.49 Lakh Compensation

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has awarded more than Rs 54 lakh in compensation to a Samba welder who lost both his hands after suffering a severe electric shock while attempting to help a power department lineman remove a bird stuck in a high-tension wire.

Justice MA Chowdhary, while deciding the writ petition filed by Sham Lal, a resident of Village Daruie in the Samba district, held the authorities of the Power Development Department vicariously liable for the accident that left the petitioner permanently disabled.

The court directed the State of Jammu and Kashmir, through the Commissioner-Secretary, Power Development Department; the Chief Engineer (M&RE), Jammu; and the Executive Engineer, M&RE Division Samba, to jointly pay compensation of Rs 54,49,500 with 9 per cent annual interest from September 23, 2013, until realisation.

According to the petition, Sham Lal, son of Gian Chand, was running a small welding shop in his village on September 6, 2012, when tragedy struck. Around 12:30 pm, a local lineman of the Power Development Department (PDD), Bishamber Dass, approached him seeking help to remove a bird entangled in a high-tension electric line. The petitioner initially refused. However, the lineman reportedly insisted and assured him that the electricity supply had been disconnected.

Trusting the assurance, Sham Lal climbed a ladder to reach the pole. The moment he touched the metal angle attached to the structure, he received a powerful electric shock because the line was still live. The impact threw him off the ladder.

The electrocution caused severe burns on both hands and forearms. He was rushed first to the District Hospital Samba and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu. As his condition worsened, he was moved to a private hospital in Amritsar, where he developed multiple complications and required mechanical ventilation.

Despite prolonged treatment, doctors had to amputate both his forearms. Medical records later certified him with 100 per cent permanent disability.

Following the accident, police registered FIR No. 172/2012 at Police Station Samba under Sections 287 and 337 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against lineman Bishamber Dass for offences under Sections 287 and 338 RPC for negligence leading to injuries.

The High Court noted that these facts were not denied by the respondents. Sham Lal approached the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, seeking compensation of Rs 71,06,672 along with interest, arguing that the accident occurred due to negligence of the power department.

His counsel told the court that the petitioner was a trained welder with a diploma from ITI and used to earn about Rs 10,000 per month through his welding work before the accident.

The petition also stated that the family spent more than Rs 5 lakh on medical treatment and that doctors had recommended prosthetic limbs costing nearly Rs 4.96 lakh per pair.

The amputation of both hands, the court was told, had destroyed his livelihood and independence. The respondents denied negligence and argued that the petitioner climbed the high-tension pole on his own.

Government lawyers contended that the writ petition was not maintainable because the dispute involved contested facts and the petitioner had an alternative remedy through a civil suit.

They also cited a government scheme under Government Order No. 328-PDD of 2011, which provides ex-gratia relief for electric accidents. Under the scheme, compensation ranges from Rs 30,000 to Rs 3 lakh, depending on the extent of injury.