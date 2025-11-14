Helix Cell Brings Affordable CAR-T Therapy Manufacturing To Amaravati, Targets Major Cost Reduction
Andhra Pradesh gets advanced cancer care: Helix Cell to establish CAR-T therapy hub in Amaravati.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST
Amaravati: In a major boost to advanced cancer treatment in Andhra Pradesh, a company named Helix Cell has come forward to establish a cutting-edge CAR-T cell manufacturing and training centre in Amaravati.
This facility will support the state-of-the-art cancer treatment method known as Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) Therapy. An MoU between Helix Cell and the state government will be signed under the AP NRT Society during the investors’ conference beginning today in Visakhapatnam.
Helix Cell was founded by Dr Kodali Muralikrishna, a specialist in cell therapy and transplantation at the globally renowned MD Anderson Cancer Centre in the US. He developed CAR-T cell gene technology and started this company to make the therapy more accessible.
Dr Muralikrishna completed his MBBS at Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada. He moved to the US in 2000 and pursued a Master’s in Cell and Molecular Biology, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine in Chicago. He later completed fellowships in Oncology and Haematology at Washington University and a postdoctoral fellowship in Cell Therapy Transplantation at Stanford University.
He told Eenadu–ETV Bharat that they aim to set up a full-fledged CAR-T manufacturing facility in Amaravati, drastically reduce treatment costs, and make the therapy affordable for common people. Key points from his explanation are as follows:
CAR-T cell therapy is a highly complex and extremely expensive medical procedure. The US FDA approved it in 2017, and it is currently available across 30 American states. The treatment costs around $400,000 (approximately ₹3.54 crore) per patient there.
In India, IIT Bombay, in collaboration with the Tata Memorial Cancer Trust, introduced CAR-T therapy in 2024 for cancers such as acute lymphocytic leukaemia and lymphoma, at a cost of nearly Rs 40 lakh per patient. Another company in Bengaluru produces CAR-T cells using gene technology imported from Spain, with costs reaching up to Rs. 70 lakh.
Helix Cell aims to reduce this to Rs 20 lakh within two years of starting operations in Amaravati, and gradually lower it even further so that patients across the state can benefit.
Dr Muralikrishna explained that CAR-T treatment is expensive because a personalised medicine must be created for each patient. T lymphocytes are collected from the patient, genetically modified in the laboratory, and then reinfused into the same patient. This process requires a specialised lab, skilled personnel, and advanced imported equipment.
Since a single batch of CAR-T cells cannot be used for multiple patients, both production and treatment require high expertise. Helix Cell plans to not only set up the production centre in Amaravati but also train staff in local hospitals to administer the therapy safely.
Helix Cell has already been working at CCMB, Hyderabad, for a year to establish basic T-lymphocyte production processes. However, the facility there does not support full-scale CAR-T cell manufacturing.
The company will invest about Rs. 70crore initially to establish the Amaravati centre, and gradually expand it. In the first phase alone, the unit will have the capacity to produce CAR-T cells for nearly 600 patients per year.