Helix Cell Brings Affordable CAR-T Therapy Manufacturing To Amaravati, Targets Major Cost Reduction

This facility will support the state-of-the-art cancer treatment method known as Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) Therapy. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: In a major boost to advanced cancer treatment in Andhra Pradesh, a company named Helix Cell has come forward to establish a cutting-edge CAR-T cell manufacturing and training centre in Amaravati.

This facility will support the state-of-the-art cancer treatment method known as Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) Therapy. An MoU between Helix Cell and the state government will be signed under the AP NRT Society during the investors’ conference beginning today in Visakhapatnam.

Helix Cell was founded by Dr Kodali Muralikrishna, a specialist in cell therapy and transplantation at the globally renowned MD Anderson Cancer Centre in the US. He developed CAR-T cell gene technology and started this company to make the therapy more accessible.

Dr Muralikrishna completed his MBBS at Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada. He moved to the US in 2000 and pursued a Master’s in Cell and Molecular Biology, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine in Chicago. He later completed fellowships in Oncology and Haematology at Washington University and a postdoctoral fellowship in Cell Therapy Transplantation at Stanford University.

He told Eenadu–ETV Bharat that they aim to set up a full-fledged CAR-T manufacturing facility in Amaravati, drastically reduce treatment costs, and make the therapy affordable for common people. Key points from his explanation are as follows:

CAR-T cell therapy is a highly complex and extremely expensive medical procedure. The US FDA approved it in 2017, and it is currently available across 30 American states. The treatment costs around $400,000 (approximately ₹3.54 crore) per patient there.