Helicopter With Uttarakhand Governor Makes Emergency Landing In Pauri Garhwal
The helicopter reportedly experienced some technical issues during the flight, prompting the alert captain to take it to the nearest safe location as a precaution.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Srinagar: Following a technical snag, the helicopter of Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) made an emergency landing at the GVK helipad in Srinagar of Pauri Garhwal district on Sunday.
The helicopter reportedly experienced some technical issues during the flight, prompting the captain to take it to the nearest safe location as a precaution. The landing sparked a flurry of activities among the administration and security agencies.
Following security protocols, the Governor was immediately taken to the police guest house in Srinagar, where he is currently staying. Meanwhile, a technical team is inspecting the helicopter to ascertain what led to the malfunction. Officials say the timely emergency landing averted any untoward incident.
Presently, the Governor's future schedule is not clear, and a decision on the next flight will be taken only after the technical inspection is complete, officials said.
Srinagar police inspector Kuldeep Singh said, "The helicopter carrying the Governor made an emergency landing at the GVK Helipad due to due some technical glitch. It is currently being examined by a team of experts to ascertain the issue and fix it. The Governor is currently staying at the police guest house in Srinagar.
It has been learnt that the Governor was travelling from Tehri Garhwal to Gairsain to attend the Budget session of the assembly scheduled from March 9.
