ETV Bharat / state

Helicopter With Uttarakhand Governor Makes Emergency Landing In Pauri Garhwal

The chopper at the GVK helipad in Srinagar of Pauri Garhwal after the emergency landing. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Following a technical snag, the helicopter of Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) made an emergency landing at the GVK helipad in Srinagar of Pauri Garhwal district on Sunday.

The helicopter reportedly experienced some technical issues during the flight, prompting the captain to take it to the nearest safe location as a precaution. The landing sparked a flurry of activities among the administration and security agencies.

Following security protocols, the Governor was immediately taken to the police guest house in Srinagar, where he is currently staying. Meanwhile, a technical team is inspecting the helicopter to ascertain what led to the malfunction. Officials say the timely emergency landing averted any untoward incident.