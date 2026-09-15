Helicopter Services To Kedarnath Resume After Rains
The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority has issued online tickets for 16 days that have been booked to capacity.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Helicopter services have resumed for the second phase of the Kedarnath pilgrimage. Chopper flights to Kedarnath began operating from various heli pads in Kedar valley on Tuesday with the weather getting clear. The resumption of the services after a long hiatus has brought the helipads of Kedar valley back to life.
The flow of pilgrims availing these services has also started increasing. Meanwhile, the ongoing pilgrimage on foot had to be stalled on Tuesday following a landslide near Chirbasa.
The heli services had been temporarily suspended during the rainy season due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns. Before the flights resumed, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inspected the arrangements and safety standards of the respective helicopter companies operating on this route. Only after verifying the prescribed standards and completing the necessary formalities were the companies granted permission to start operations.
There are eight helicopter companies providing services to Kedarnath Dham from three major sectors of the Kedar valley. Trans Bharat and Chipsan Heli operate from the Guptkashi sector, Thambi Heli, Rajash Heli Aviation, United Heli, and Pilgrim Heli Aviation operate from the Phata sector, while Himalaya Heli and Aero Aviation operate from the Shersi sector.
"The administration is continuously monitoring the operation of the helicopter services. Passenger safety will be given top priority, and strict adherence to established safety standards will be ensured. Heli flights will be operated only after considering weather conditions and safety standards," said District Tourism Officer Rahul Choube.
The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has issued online tickets for the helicopter service for 16 days till September 30. Significantly, all online tickets for this period have been booked. This indicates that the service is in high demand.
For the convenience of pilgrims and to prevent fraud, UCADA has appealed that helicopter tickets be booked only through the official IRCTC website instead of any unauthorized agent or website.
"All helicopter companies have come to the Kedar valley to offer the services during the second phase of the pilgrimage after the rains. The DGCA inspected safety standards and arrangements. Flight operations were permitted only after meeting the prescribed safety standards," said Rek Singh, Base In-charge of Trans Bharat Aviation Private Limited.
The resumption of the helicopter service will be especially convenient for the elderly, disabled, and pilgrims unable to travel on foot. The service is an important option for travelers wishing to reach Kedarnath in a short time.
Meanwhile, the pilgrims going to Kedarnath on foot had to halt because of a landslide near Chirbasa that led to the accumulation of debris and stones on the path. Since the situation posed a threat to the safety of the pilgrims, the administration immediately closed the path and started an operation to secure the damaged portion of the path and remove debris and stones.
Personnel of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and the Public Works Department (PWD) are carrying out the operation. The administration has clarified that instead of simply clearing debris to open the road, its safety and stability will also be assessed.
Due to the closure of the path at Chirbasa, pilgrims heading towards Kedarnath have been stopped at Sonprayag. An officer with the Disaster Management Office, Nandan Singh Rajwar, has appealed to the pilgrims to remain patient and follow the instructions of the administration in Sonprayag. He stated that the safety of pilgrims is a top priority. Under no circumstances will movement on unsafe routes be permitted.
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