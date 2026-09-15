ETV Bharat / state

Helicopter Services To Kedarnath Resume After Rains

Rudraprayag: Helicopter services have resumed for the second phase of the Kedarnath pilgrimage. Chopper flights to Kedarnath began operating from various heli pads in Kedar valley on Tuesday with the weather getting clear. The resumption of the services after a long hiatus has brought the helipads of Kedar valley back to life.

The flow of pilgrims availing these services has also started increasing. Meanwhile, the ongoing pilgrimage on foot had to be stalled on Tuesday following a landslide near Chirbasa.

The heli services had been temporarily suspended during the rainy season due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns. Before the flights resumed, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inspected the arrangements and safety standards of the respective helicopter companies operating on this route. Only after verifying the prescribed standards and completing the necessary formalities were the companies granted permission to start operations.

There are eight helicopter companies providing services to Kedarnath Dham from three major sectors of the Kedar valley. Trans Bharat and Chipsan Heli operate from the Guptkashi sector, Thambi Heli, Rajash Heli Aviation, United Heli, and Pilgrim Heli Aviation operate from the Phata sector, while Himalaya Heli and Aero Aviation operate from the Shersi sector.

"The administration is continuously monitoring the operation of the helicopter services. Passenger safety will be given top priority, and strict adherence to established safety standards will be ensured. Heli flights will be operated only after considering weather conditions and safety standards," said District Tourism Officer Rahul Choube.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has issued online tickets for the helicopter service for 16 days till September 30. Significantly, all online tickets for this period have been booked. This indicates that the service is in high demand.