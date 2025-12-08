Helicopter Service Takes Off In Mehandipur Balaji, Boosting Tourism And Regional Connectivity
Officials say the new service will ease travel for devotees and significantly enhance the local economy.
Dausa: A new helicopter service launched in Mehandipur Balaji in Rajasthan's Dausa is set to dramatically improve accessibility to the famed pilgrimage site, offering faster travel options and energising the region's tourism potential. The launch of the service in Mehandipur Balaji on Monday marked a moment of transformation for the religious town. For locals and visitors alike, the sound of the rotor blades symbolised a modern leap for an area long known for its spiritual significance.
The service's inaugural landing near the Balaji police station drew an enthusiastic crowd. Schoolgirls welcomed the pilot, Abhay Gurjar, a native of Dausa, with garlands and applause. Manoj Piparsania, advisor to the company operating the service, said they have begun with one helicopter but are prepared to scale up to eight depending on demand.
The company currently owns eight helicopters and two jets. In the initial phase, the fare has been fixed at Rs 36,000 for transporting five passengers from Pinan in the Alwar district to Mehandipur Balaji. The company clarified that the fare may vary depending on passenger weight.
"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Rajasthan government for three years. If tourist response continues to grow, the agreement may be extended," Piparsania added.
According to company officials, the service will be accessible via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway interchange in Pinan, allowing travellers from Delhi to easily book a helicopter ride to Mehandipur Balaji. The service is also available for Delhi and Jaipur, with online booking allowing tourists the option of being dropped off in either city.
Dausa Collector Devendra Kumar Yadav said the facility would benefit devotees and boost the regional economy. "The administration is ready to cooperate with any private company that wishes to provide similar services here," he said.
Bandikui MLA Bhagchand Tankda, Sikrai MLA Vikram Bansiwal, Mahuwa MLA Rajendra Meena, and Lalsot MLA Rambilas Meena attended the launch event, took a helicopter ride, and showered flowers over Mehandipur Balaji Dham and Bhairav Baba temple.
MLAs said the air service would greatly ease travel for thousands of devotees who previously faced heavy road congestion during festivals and weekends. Tankda recalled his long-standing demand to connect key religious sites, Mehandipur Balaji, Paplaj Mata, Jhajhirampura, and Chand Baori, through helicopter connectivity.
Mehandipur Balaji police station officials confirmed that armed guards would be deployed for the helicopter’s security as per directives from senior officers. Another highlight of the launch was the possibility of easier helicopter entries for weddings. MLA Ramvilas Meena noted that many couples had dreamed of arriving by air but lacked the facilities, something now set to change.
