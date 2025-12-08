ETV Bharat / state

Helicopter Service Takes Off In Mehandipur Balaji, Boosting Tourism And Regional Connectivity

Dausa: A new helicopter service launched in Mehandipur Balaji in Rajasthan's Dausa is set to dramatically improve accessibility to the famed pilgrimage site, offering faster travel options and energising the region's tourism potential. The launch of the service in Mehandipur Balaji on Monday marked a moment of transformation for the religious town. For locals and visitors alike, the sound of the rotor blades symbolised a modern leap for an area long known for its spiritual significance.

The service's inaugural landing near the Balaji police station drew an enthusiastic crowd. Schoolgirls welcomed the pilot, Abhay Gurjar, a native of Dausa, with garlands and applause. Manoj Piparsania, advisor to the company operating the service, said they have begun with one helicopter but are prepared to scale up to eight depending on demand.

The company currently owns eight helicopters and two jets. In the initial phase, the fare has been fixed at Rs 36,000 for transporting five passengers from Pinan in the Alwar district to Mehandipur Balaji. The company clarified that the fare may vary depending on passenger weight.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Rajasthan government for three years. If tourist response continues to grow, the agreement may be extended," Piparsania added.

According to company officials, the service will be accessible via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway interchange in Pinan, allowing travellers from Delhi to easily book a helicopter ride to Mehandipur Balaji. The service is also available for Delhi and Jaipur, with online booking allowing tourists the option of being dropped off in either city.