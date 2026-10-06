ETV Bharat / state

Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Agastyamuni In Rudraprayag

A helicopter made an emergency landing at Agastyamuni in Rudraprayag ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: A sudden change in weather has once again brought passenger safety with regards to the helicopter services to the fore on the Char Dham route. On Tuesday, a helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the Agastyamuni Sports Ground due to poor weather conditions. There was a state of panic in the area as the information about the emergency landing spread.

Tuesday saw a sudden change in the weather conditions with the sky getting overcast and rain falling in many areas of the Kedar Valley. According to the information available, a helicopter operated by Himalayan Services was on its way from Jhala in Uttarkashi to Shersi helipad on Tuesday when bad weather conditions forced its pilot to make an emergency landing at the Agastyamuni Sports Ground on a precautionary note. There were six passengers on board and they are reported to be safe. District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar said, "Prioritizing the safety of the passengers, necessary monitoring and arrangements have been ensured.”