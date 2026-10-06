Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Agastyamuni In Rudraprayag
A sudden change in weather has once again brought passenger safety with regards to the helicopter services to the fore on the Char Dham route.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A sudden change in weather has once again brought passenger safety with regards to the helicopter services to the fore on the Char Dham route. On Tuesday, a helicopter had to make an emergency landing at the Agastyamuni Sports Ground due to poor weather conditions. There was a state of panic in the area as the information about the emergency landing spread.
Tuesday saw a sudden change in the weather conditions with the sky getting overcast and rain falling in many areas of the Kedar Valley. According to the information available, a helicopter operated by Himalayan Services was on its way from Jhala in Uttarkashi to Shersi helipad on Tuesday when bad weather conditions forced its pilot to make an emergency landing at the Agastyamuni Sports Ground on a precautionary note. There were six passengers on board and they are reported to be safe.
District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar said, "Prioritizing the safety of the passengers, necessary monitoring and arrangements have been ensured.”
Given the rapidly changing weather, extra vigilance is essential when operating helicopter services. The emergency landing incident once again brought into focus the effectiveness of strict monitoring of safety standards for helicopter operations during bad weather conditions. Sources said that while prioritizing passenger safety, there is a need for clear and firm decisions regarding flight operations during unfavourable weather.
Meanwhile, a devotee had to be airlifted from Kedarnath Dham after he suddenly fell ill. Given his critical condition, he was initially transported to the Kedarnath helipad from where the administration arranged for an airlift for proper medical treatment.
Rudrapyag district administration and Police say that teams are constantly deployed to protect and assist pilgrims at Kedarnath Dham. In case of emergency, necessary assistance is being provided to the pilgrims immediately.
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