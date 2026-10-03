Heli Services To Kedarnath Hit As Traders Protest Removal Of Temporary Shops On Main Route
Rudraprayag DM Vishal Mishra said encroachments are hindering the movement of pilgrims and are also causing difficulties for the ongoing reconstruction work at the shrine.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Rudraprayag: A protest by traders over the removal of temporary shops along the path to Kedarnath Dham in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand affected the helicopter services on Saturday.
Protesting traders gathered at the helipad and staged a sit-in protest, posing a significant challenge to the administration.
Traders said they have been earning their livelihood by running the temporary shops for a long time, as the income generated from these shops during the pilgrimage season is the primary source for supporting their families. However, the removal of the shops is affecting their employment, leading to a financial crisis.
It has been learnt that a team from the district administration reached the main pathway to Kedarnath Shrine and began the process of removing the traders operating the temporary shops.
The action sparked resentment among the traders, leading a large number of them to gather at the helipad for a protest. They demanded a dialogue with the administration to address their grievances.
Meanwhile, the administration is trying to normalise the situation by holding talks with the traders. But they are adamant on their demands.
District magistrate Vishal Mishra said encroachments along the main temple path are hindering the movement of pilgrims and are causing difficulties for the ongoing reconstruction work at Kedarnath.
"Efforts are being made to explain the situation to the traders and persuade them to understand the circumstances," he added.
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