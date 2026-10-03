ETV Bharat / state

Heli Services To Kedarnath Hit As Traders Protest Removal Of Temporary Shops On Main Route

Traders during the protest on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: A protest by traders over the removal of temporary shops along the path to Kedarnath Dham in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand affected the helicopter services on Saturday.

Protesting traders gathered at the helipad and staged a sit-in protest, posing a significant challenge to the administration. Traders said they have been earning their livelihood by running the temporary shops for a long time, as the income generated from these shops during the pilgrimage season is the primary source for supporting their families. However, the removal of the shops is affecting their employment, leading to a financial crisis. It has been learnt that a team from the district administration reached the main pathway to Kedarnath Shrine and began the process of removing the traders operating the temporary shops.