UCADA Engages Helicopters Serving Pilgrims In Relief, Rescue Operations In Uttarakhand
A total of 80 hours of free flying hours have been provided to UCADA by all the companies for the duration of the Chardham Yatra.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Dehradun: In a bid to effectively address potential natural disasters and emergencies during the monsoon season in Uttarakhand, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has mandated helicopter services engaged in the Chardham Yatra to aid in disaster management and relief operations.
Eight helicopter companies are providing services to pilgrims during the ongoing Chardham Yatra. A total of 80 hours of free flying hours have been provided to UCADA by all the companies for the duration of the Chardham Yatra. The hours are being utilized specifically in situations where road relief is not possible or helicopters prove to be the most cost-effective option due to time constraints.
Landslides, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, and road disruptions occur every year during the monsoon season in the mountainous and inaccessible regions of the state. During such exigencies, helicopter services serve as a lifeline for providing relief to affected people, transporting the injured to hospitals, and safely evacuating stranded individuals. The arrangement by UCADA will enable the administration to provide immediate air support during disasters without any additional financial burden, said an officials.
According to UCADA, since April, more than 100 pilgrims and needy people have been airlifted to safe locations under the arrangement. A large number of the pilgrims complained of serious health problems during the Chardham Yatra. The helicopters facilitated medical care for such pilgrims, which in many cases saved their lives.
Dr. Ashish Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer of UCADA, said, "During the tender process for selecting helicopter companies for the Chardham Yatra, a provision was made for each company to provide 10 hours of free flying hours to UCADA. The primary objective of this arrangement was to ensure prompt air services for medical emergencies, assistance to pilgrims stranded in the high Himalayan regions, and relief and rescue operations. The arrangement is not only strengthening disaster management but also proving extremely effective in ensuring the safety of millions of pilgrims visiting the Chardham Yatra'.
UCADA Head of Operations Amit Sharma said that pilgrims who fall ill or face medical emergencies during the Chardham Yatra are being transported to safe locations and hospitals in helicopters. He said 200 people have been successfully rescued in the last year. "This year, more than 100 people have been provided air rescue services for medical emergencies in the Kedarnath region alone during the Chardham Yatra," Sharma said.
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