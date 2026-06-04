ETV Bharat / state

UCADA Engages Helicopters Serving Pilgrims In Relief, Rescue Operations In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a bid to effectively address potential natural disasters and emergencies during the monsoon season in Uttarakhand, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has mandated helicopter services engaged in the Chardham Yatra to aid in disaster management and relief operations.

Eight helicopter companies are providing services to pilgrims during the ongoing Chardham Yatra. A total of 80 hours of free flying hours have been provided to UCADA by all the companies for the duration of the Chardham Yatra. The hours are being utilized specifically in situations where road relief is not possible or helicopters prove to be the most cost-effective option due to time constraints.

Landslides, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, and road disruptions occur every year during the monsoon season in the mountainous and inaccessible regions of the state. During such exigencies, helicopter services serve as a lifeline for providing relief to affected people, transporting the injured to hospitals, and safely evacuating stranded individuals. The arrangement by UCADA will enable the administration to provide immediate air support during disasters without any additional financial burden, said an officials.