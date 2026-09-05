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Held Once Every 12 Years, Nanda Devi Raj Jat Begins In Uttarakhand

Chamoli: The grand Nanda Devi Raj Jat pilgrimage started from Siddhapeeth Kurud in Chamoli district on Saturday. This is a globally renowned, three-week-long religious and cultural pilgrimage that is often referred to as the 'Himalayan Mahakumbh'.

As Goddess Nanda's palanquin departed, the entire Kurud region resounded with the chants of 'Jai Ma Nanda'. A large number of devotees joined the procession along with the palanquin.

After five days of worship and religious rituals at Siddhapeetha Kurud, the palanquin was sent off to Kailash. The devotees' eyes filled with tears at the farewell as they took a glimpse of the palanquin, sought the blessings and prayed for a successful journey.

Also known as Badi Jat, this is said to be the world's longest foot journey spanning approximately 280 km. During the normal Lok Jat Yatra, Goddess Nanda's palanquin travels through various villages to reach Vedni Kund. However, this time, the Badi Jat Yatra will continue to Hom Kund, where it will conclude after a ritualistic worship.