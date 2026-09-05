Held Once Every 12 Years, Nanda Devi Raj Jat Begins In Uttarakhand
This is a globally renowned, three-week-long religious and cultural pilgrimage that is often referred to as the 'Himalayan Mahakumbh'
Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Chamoli: The grand Nanda Devi Raj Jat pilgrimage started from Siddhapeeth Kurud in Chamoli district on Saturday. This is a globally renowned, three-week-long religious and cultural pilgrimage that is often referred to as the 'Himalayan Mahakumbh'.
As Goddess Nanda's palanquin departed, the entire Kurud region resounded with the chants of 'Jai Ma Nanda'. A large number of devotees joined the procession along with the palanquin.
After five days of worship and religious rituals at Siddhapeetha Kurud, the palanquin was sent off to Kailash. The devotees' eyes filled with tears at the farewell as they took a glimpse of the palanquin, sought the blessings and prayed for a successful journey.
🔱 मां नन्दा की डोली जब चलती है... तो पूरा पहाड़ झूम उठता है— Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) July 17, 2025
नन्दा देवी राजजात यात्रा 2026 – श्रद्धा, साहस और संस्कृति का अद्वितीय संगम।#NandaRajJat2026 #MaaNandaKiYatra #UttarakhandHeritage #Rajjat #ChamoliPolice #12YearsOfFaith pic.twitter.com/YaRV4TalmZ
Also known as Badi Jat, this is said to be the world's longest foot journey spanning approximately 280 km. During the normal Lok Jat Yatra, Goddess Nanda's palanquin travels through various villages to reach Vedni Kund. However, this time, the Badi Jat Yatra will continue to Hom Kund, where it will conclude after a ritualistic worship.
After departing from Kurud, the palanquin will proceed through the designated pilgrimage stops towards the Himalayan region. During the journey, the devotees in rural areas will welcome the Goddess, offer prayers and seek her blessings.
Devotees are arriving not only from Chamoli but also from various parts of Uttarakhand for the Bari Jat Yatra being held after 12 years.
The main religious ritual of this Yatra is scheduled for September 30 at Homkund on its conclusion. The date for Nanda Devi's Lok Jat Yatra is decided every year on Basant Panchami.
Goddess Nanda's palanquin passes through various villages and stops on its way from her maternal home to her in-laws' home at Kailash. The Badi Ja Yatra is a detailed and special religious form of this tradition in which thousands of devotees travel with the Goddess towards the Himalayas.
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