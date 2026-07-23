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'Hedychium zubeengargianum': New Plant Species In Shillong Named After Late Music Legend Zubeen Garg

Bongaigaon: Assam music legend Zubeen Garg was known for his love for nature, he talked and also did a lot of work on conservation of trees. As a token of regard to the late singer-composer, who died in accidental drowning near Lazarus Island in Singapore, a group of botanists in Shillong's Botanical Survey of India has named a new species of ginger lily after the name of the singer.

The botanist team led by DN Roy at the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) in Shillong discovered this new ginger lily species, 'Hedychium zubeengargianum', in their institute's botanical garden back in 2018.

Following extensive research, the botanist confirmed that it is a new species. This discovery of the fragrant, creamy-white flower was named to honor Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg for his cultural contributions and advocacy for nature conservation, he said.

The newly recognized plant has been officially named 'Hedychium zubeengargianum'. The scientific breakthrough was formally published in the latest issue of the botanical research journal 'Taxonomy Phytotaxonomy' of 'Association for plant Taxonomy'.