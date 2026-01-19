Heavy Traffic On GST Road As People Return To Chennai From Pongal Holiday
Traffic congestions are seen on GST Road from Singaperumal Koil to Maraimalai Nagar, Guduvanchery, Kilambakkam, Vandalur, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Chromepet, and Pallavaram.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Chennai: A massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the GST Road on Monday as lakhs of people, who had travelled to their hometowns for the Pongal festival, which coincided with the extended weekend holidays, returned to Chennai.
The Tamil Nadu government had declared a five-day holiday from January 14 to 18 for the Pongal festival, following which, more than five lakh people, including those working in Chennai, school and college students, and residents of the state capital, travelled to their native places.
In particular, a large number of people travelled to southern districts, including Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Nellai, Tiruchendur, and Thoothukudi. They availed government and private buses, special buses, trains and flights. Many also travelled in their own cars.
Now, as the Pongal holiday ended yesterday, all those who had gone to their hometowns are returning to Chennai. Thousands of two-wheelers, cars and buses crowded the GST Road since last night.
Since early morning, the number of vehicles arriving in Chennai has increased manifold, causing severe traffic congestion in areas including Madurantakam, Mamandur, Chengalpattu, and the Paranur toll plaza. Vehicles are moving bumper-to-bumper on the GST Road from Singaperumal Koil to Maraimalai Nagar, Guduvanchery, Kilambakkam, Vandalur, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Chromepet, and Pallavaram.
With a large number of people expected to continue arriving in Chennai until this evening, motorists have requested that additional traffic police personnel be deployed from Chengalpattu and the Paranur toll plaza to Tambaram to manage the congestion.
Similarly, trains operating from the southern districts to Chennai are also ferrying passengers. This morning, as passengers disembarked in large numbers from the special trains that arrived at Tambaram and Egmore railway stations and headed to their homes in auto-rickshaws, buses, and taxis, Chennai was brought to an almost standstill due to the traffic congestion.
