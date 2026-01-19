ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Traffic On GST Road As People Return To Chennai From Pongal Holiday

Chennai: A massive traffic congestion was witnessed on the GST Road on Monday as lakhs of people, who had travelled to their hometowns for the Pongal festival, which coincided with the extended weekend holidays, returned to Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government had declared a five-day holiday from January 14 to 18 for the Pongal festival, following which, more than five lakh people, including those working in Chennai, school and college students, and residents of the state capital, travelled to their native places.

In particular, a large number of people travelled to southern districts, including Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Nellai, Tiruchendur, and Thoothukudi. They availed government and private buses, special buses, trains and flights. Many also travelled in their own cars.

Now, as the Pongal holiday ended yesterday, all those who had gone to their hometowns are returning to Chennai. Thousands of two-wheelers, cars and buses crowded the GST Road since last night.