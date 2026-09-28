Heavy Snowfall Traps 121 Trekkers On Gangotri Trek; Forest Department Rescues All Safely
Continuous snowfall created dangerous conditions along high-altitude routes, prompting authorities to launch coordinated rescue operations while monitoring weather and road accessibility.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:04 AM IST
Uttarkashi: The Uttarakhand Forest Department safely rescued 121 trekkers stranded on the Gomukh-Tapovan trek in Gangotri National Park amid heavy snowfall and brought them to Gangotri Dham on Sunday.
The trekkers had entered the Gomukh and Tapovan areas over the past two to three days to trek and camp. However, heavy snowfall began suddenly on Saturday afternoon, making movement along the trek difficult and leaving several trekkers stranded.
Following the information, the administration and Forest Department launched an immediate rescue operation. Rajveer Rawat, in-charge forest inspector at the Kankhu Barrier of Gangotri National Park, said heavy snowfall in the Gomukh and Tapovan areas on Saturday made it difficult for trekkers to return safely.
Following directions from senior officials, the Forest Department team launched a rescue operation on Sunday to evacuate the trekkers safely. The rescue team faced difficult conditions as snowfall continued and several sections of the trek remained vulnerable to avalanches.
"Despite continuous snowfall and the risk of avalanches at several points along the trek, the team conducted the operation cautiously and safely brought all 121 trekkers to Gangotri. By evening, all trekkers who had gone to the Gomukh and Tapovan areas had been evacuated safely and were subsequently sent towards their destinations," Rajveer Rawat said.
The Forest Department team maintained special caution throughout the operation, keeping the weather and condition of the trekking route in mind.
Three Helicopters Deployed To Rescue 136 Trekkers
Meanwhile, a separate rescue operation has begun for 136 trekkers stranded in the high-altitude areas of Uttarkashi. The group includes 89 members of a high-altitude expedition, 18 members trekking at the Kalindi Pass Base Camp, and 29 members at the Auden's Col Pass Base Camp.
Three helicopters have taken off from Harsil to carry out the rescue operation.
Char Dham Yatra Resumes After Two-Day Halt
The Char Dham Yatra, suspended for the past two days due to continuous rain and snowfall in high-altitude areas, resumed on Monday after weather conditions improved.
With the rain relenting, vehicles carrying pilgrims began moving along the Yamunotri Highway. Traffic activity returned to the route leading towards Yamunotri Dham, bringing relief to the administration and businesses associated with the pilgrimage.
The Char Dham Yatra Control Organisation in Rishikesh suspended instructions due to adverse weather conditions.
On Monday, September 28, after the weather became favourable and clear, the suspension was lifted on the directions of District Magistrate Prashant Arya, allowing the Char Dham Yatra to resume.
The administration has directed police and tehsil officials to ensure the pilgrimage operates smoothly and without disruption. Concerned departments and travel nodal officers have also been asked to remain alert, ensure pilgrims' safety and convenience, and address concerns promptly.
Officials have been instructed to maintain coordination and continuously monitor weather and road conditions.
As weather improves, traffic has gradually returned to normal on pilgrimage routes, including the Yamunotri Highway.
However, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, particularly given snowfall and rain in high-altitude areas, with pilgrim safety remaining the priority.
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