ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Snowfall Traps 121 Trekkers On Gangotri Trek; Forest Department Rescues All Safely

Trekkers are being evacuated from the Gomukh-Tapovan area amid heavy snowfall in Uttarkashi's high-altitude terrain. ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: The Uttarakhand Forest Department safely rescued 121 trekkers stranded on the Gomukh-Tapovan trek in Gangotri National Park amid heavy snowfall and brought them to Gangotri Dham on Sunday.

The trekkers had entered the Gomukh and Tapovan areas over the past two to three days to trek and camp. However, heavy snowfall began suddenly on Saturday afternoon, making movement along the trek difficult and leaving several trekkers stranded.

Following the information, the administration and Forest Department launched an immediate rescue operation. Rajveer Rawat, in-charge forest inspector at the Kankhu Barrier of Gangotri National Park, said heavy snowfall in the Gomukh and Tapovan areas on Saturday made it difficult for trekkers to return safely.

Following directions from senior officials, the Forest Department team launched a rescue operation on Sunday to evacuate the trekkers safely. The rescue team faced difficult conditions as snowfall continued and several sections of the trek remained vulnerable to avalanches.

"Despite continuous snowfall and the risk of avalanches at several points along the trek, the team conducted the operation cautiously and safely brought all 121 trekkers to Gangotri. By evening, all trekkers who had gone to the Gomukh and Tapovan areas had been evacuated safely and were subsequently sent towards their destinations," Rajveer Rawat said.

The Forest Department team maintained special caution throughout the operation, keeping the weather and condition of the trekking route in mind.

Three Helicopters Deployed To Rescue 136 Trekkers

Meanwhile, a separate rescue operation has begun for 136 trekkers stranded in the high-altitude areas of Uttarkashi. The group includes 89 members of a high-altitude expedition, 18 members trekking at the Kalindi Pass Base Camp, and 29 members at the Auden's Col Pass Base Camp.

Three helicopters have taken off from Harsil to carry out the rescue operation.