Heavy Snowfall Buries Water Bodies; Triggers Drinking Water Crisis In Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti

Shimla: While the government is working to restore normalcy after heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti is facing a severe drinking water crisis. Several areas of the valley have received four to six feet of snowfall, completely burying natural water sources under the snow. This has severely disrupted the daily lives of the people.

Most water sources in the higher reaches of the Lahaul Valley have frozen with villages experiencing a severe shortage of drinking water. Local residents said that they are forced to melt snow or travel long distances to fetch water from distant sources. The continuously sub-zero temperatures are making the situation even more challenging.

Tough Challenge For Employees

To address the drinking water crisis, employees of the Water Resources Department are working tirelessly, risking their lives. They are trekking several kilometers through four to five feet of snow to restore water supply. Despite slippery paths and biting cold, department teams are repairing pipelines and trying to restore water supply.