Heavy Snowfall Buries Water Bodies; Triggers Drinking Water Crisis In Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti
The heavy snowfall in the upper reaches has blocked roads and triggered a severe water crisis in the region.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Shimla: While the government is working to restore normalcy after heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti is facing a severe drinking water crisis. Several areas of the valley have received four to six feet of snowfall, completely burying natural water sources under the snow. This has severely disrupted the daily lives of the people.
Most water sources in the higher reaches of the Lahaul Valley have frozen with villages experiencing a severe shortage of drinking water. Local residents said that they are forced to melt snow or travel long distances to fetch water from distant sources. The continuously sub-zero temperatures are making the situation even more challenging.
Tough Challenge For Employees
To address the drinking water crisis, employees of the Water Resources Department are working tirelessly, risking their lives. They are trekking several kilometers through four to five feet of snow to restore water supply. Despite slippery paths and biting cold, department teams are repairing pipelines and trying to restore water supply.
Blocked Roads
Due to heavy snowfall, several rural roads in Lahaul-Spiti are closed. Although the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is clearing snow from the main roads, opening rural roads remains a major challenge for the administration. The disruption of road connectivity is also affecting the pace of relief operations. Power supply has also been disrupted in several areas due to heavy snowfall. Electricity board employees are climbing poles in sub-zero temperatures to repair broken wires. Thanks to their efforts, power supply is gradually being restored.
Higher Reaches Blanketed In Snow
In the past few days, fresh snowfall of one and a half to two feet has been recorded at Rohtang Pass, Kunzum Pass, Baralacha Pass, Shinkula Pass, Ghepan Peak, and the CB Range. Meanwhile, 10 to 20 centimeters of snow has accumulated in residential areas such as Atal Tunnel, Koksar, Sissu, Gondhla, Tandi, Keylong, Darcha, and Yoche, forcing residents to stay indoors.
Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said that water and electricity supply are being continuously restored. She added that employees are performing their duties even in the harsh weather conditions, and all basic amenities in the district will be restored soon.
