Heavy Snowfall Blankets Himachal, Traffic Disruption At NH-5; Orange Alert Issued As Western Disturbance Intensifies
Snowfall revives prospects for farming and tourism as soil moisture improves, apple orchards benefit, and tourists arrive in Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri and nearby hill towns.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Rampur/Kullu: Himachal Pradesh received widespread snowfall and rain on Friday, ending a nearly four-month dry spell. A strong western disturbance brought heavy snowfall to high-altitude areas, including Shimla, and revived hopes for agriculture and tourism while disrupting normal life.
The fresh spell has provided vital relief to residents, tourists, farmers and orchardists, even as it disrupts road connectivity in several regions.
According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, an orange alert for heavy snowfall has been issued for Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Snowfall is likely to continue throughout the day in the high and mid-hill regions, while lower and plain areas are experiencing rainfall. The weather has remained inclement since late Thursday night, in line with official forecasts.
Snowfall was recorded in higher altitudes of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, upper Shimla, and Kinnaur, while rain fell elsewhere. The snow has brought relief from drought-like conditions impacting crops and orchards, especially apples.
Roads And Transport Affected
In Shimla, snowfall accompanied by strong winds continued through the day. Upper areas such as Rampur and Narkanda received fresh snow, leading to slippery road conditions and traffic disruptions on National Highway-5. Due to heavy snow accumulation, vehicular movement was partially restricted near Narkanda as a precautionary measure.
Bus services on the Shimla-Rampur-Narkanda route were diverted via Basantpur to ensure passenger safety. Authorities said buses were being operated only on stretches where road conditions were deemed safe. Several interior roads in the Shimla district were also affected.
Heavy snowfall forced the closure of IGMC Road and Deha-Chaupal Road to all vehicles in Shimla. Snow was also reported from Theog and Jubbal subdivisions, including Khada Pathar and Chambi, as well as from Dhalli and the upper regions of Sirmaur district, while rain continued in the plains.
Officials said passenger safety is the priority, and transport operations will be continuously reviewed based on road and weather conditions.
Multiple Routes Blocked
Snowfall blocked several roads across the state. Heavy snow completely halted vehicular movement on the main road connecting Kullu near Jalori Pass. Crews are working to restore the road, but continuous snowfall and freezing temperatures slow clearance operations. Authorities anticipate traffic will take some time to return to normal.
A sharp drop in temperatures hit the higher reaches, disrupting daily life and affecting residents and tourists alike. The administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and urged those planning essential journeys to check the latest weather and road updates before setting out.
Heavy Snowfall In Kullu-Manali And Lahaul
Higher areas of the Kullu district continued to receive snowfall, while Manali had been receiving snowfall since early morning. Several areas in the Banjar subdivision were also covered in fresh snow, while the lower parts of the Kullu district experienced rainfall.
Around six inches of snowfall was recorded near the Atal Tunnel, leading to a temporary suspension of vehicular movement towards the Lahaul valley. Heavy snowfall in Lahaul also disrupted traffic and caused power outages in several areas.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Ravish said officials halted vehicular movement around the Atal Tunnel as a precaution and will reopen it once weather conditions improve. The weather department warned of continued adverse conditions in the coming days.
Relief For Farmers, Boost For Tourism
Snowfall and rain brought relief to farmers and orchardists who had been facing moisture deficits since October. Locals said crops like garlic and wheat were suffering, soil moisture was declining, and planting had stalled due to a lack of rain. With snow and rain, soil moisture should improve, allowing farming and horticulture to resume once the weather clears.
Tourism received a boost after a slowdown. Shimla was blanketed in snow, with steady snowfall in Narkanda, Kufri, Khada Pathar, Chaupal, Rohru, and Jubbal. Tourists have begun arriving, raising hopes for business.
