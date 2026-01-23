ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Snowfall Blankets Himachal, Traffic Disruption At NH-5; Orange Alert Issued As Western Disturbance Intensifies

Snowfall continues in the higher districts under an orange alert issued by the Meteorological Centre in Shimla. ( ETV Bharat )

Rampur/Kullu: Himachal Pradesh received widespread snowfall and rain on Friday, ending a nearly four-month dry spell. A strong western disturbance brought heavy snowfall to high-altitude areas, including Shimla, and revived hopes for agriculture and tourism while disrupting normal life.

The fresh spell has provided vital relief to residents, tourists, farmers and orchardists, even as it disrupts road connectivity in several regions.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, an orange alert for heavy snowfall has been issued for Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Snowfall is likely to continue throughout the day in the high and mid-hill regions, while lower and plain areas are experiencing rainfall. The weather has remained inclement since late Thursday night, in line with official forecasts.

Snowfall was recorded in higher altitudes of Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, upper Shimla, and Kinnaur, while rain fell elsewhere. The snow has brought relief from drought-like conditions impacting crops and orchards, especially apples.

Roads And Transport Affected

In Shimla, snowfall accompanied by strong winds continued through the day. Upper areas such as Rampur and Narkanda received fresh snow, leading to slippery road conditions and traffic disruptions on National Highway-5. Due to heavy snow accumulation, vehicular movement was partially restricted near Narkanda as a precautionary measure.

Bus services on the Shimla-Rampur-Narkanda route were diverted via Basantpur to ensure passenger safety. Authorities said buses were being operated only on stretches where road conditions were deemed safe. Several interior roads in the Shimla district were also affected.

Heavy snowfall forced the closure of IGMC Road and Deha-Chaupal Road to all vehicles in Shimla. Snow was also reported from Theog and Jubbal subdivisions, including Khada Pathar and Chambi, as well as from Dhalli and the upper regions of Sirmaur district, while rain continued in the plains.

Officials said passenger safety is the priority, and transport operations will be continuously reviewed based on road and weather conditions.

Multiple Routes Blocked