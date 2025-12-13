ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Weather Today: Smog, Winter Chill Engulf Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category

Heavy Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR ( IANS )

New Delhi: A thick blanket of smog enveloped the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday, pushing air quality to alarming levels and raising serious public health concerns. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi stood at 387, firmly within the “very poor” category, signalling significant health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments. The deterioration in air quality has been steady throughout the week. On Tuesday, the city recorded an AQI of 282, categorised as “poor,” followed by 259 on Wednesday. Pollution levels worsened sharply thereafter, rising to 307 on Thursday and surging to 349 on Friday before edging close to the “severe” mark. Environmental experts have attributed the worsening conditions to a combination of stagnant winds, vehicular emissions, industrial activity and seasonal factors, including crop residue burning in neighbouring states.