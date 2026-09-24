Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across Coastal Andhra As Floodwater Inundates Roads, Homes and Farmland
While several areas have been inundated, roads have turned into waterlogged stretches. Incidents of trees and compound walls collapsing were reported from across the region
Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Amaravati: Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the weather system, disrupting normal life across Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts.
While several areas have been inundated, roads have turned into waterlogged stretches. Incidents of trees and compound walls collapsing have been reported from across the region. In Kakinada district, a tree fell in Srinagar. A compound wall of a house collapsed in Bendapudi. In Chinavalasa village of Tallarevu mandal, a wall collapsed, resulting in the death of an eight-year-old boy.
In East Godavari district, the flow of the Yerrakalva river has intensified. Floodwater has reached the causeway, while water also entered the Sri Kota Sattamma temple at Thimmarajupalem. Darshan was stopped following the inundation. Similarly, floodwater entered the railway underpass on the Nidadavolu-Singavaram-Thallapalem route. More than two feet of water accumulated at the underpass, bringing vehicular movement to a halt. The railway station road in Rajamahendravaram resembled a pond following the heavy rain.
Heavy rains in Devarapalli, Nallajerla and Gopalapuram mandals of East Godavari district inundated agricultural fields and roads. In Konaseema district, heavy rains inundated the premises of the Zilla Parishad school and Ayurveda hospital in Ambajipeta. At Gollagunta in Pulletikurru, rainwater accumulated in cocoa, banana and coconut plantations.
Heavy rain in Kakinada city inundated all major roads. Water entered low-lying areas, severely affecting traffic. Reports said, water accumulated up to knee level near the RTC complex and surrounding areas, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.
In East Godavari district, the Yerrakalva river near Nidadavolu is in spate due to heavy rains in the surrounding areas. Movement of passengers travelling from Nidadavolu via Madhavaram towards Tadepalligudem has been affected.
On the Nidadavolu-Singavaram-Thallapalem road, more than two feet of water entered the railway underpass, bringing traffic to a standstill. At Sri Kota Sattamma temple in Thimmarajupalem of Nidadavolu mandal, rainwater entered the temple premises.
Heavy rains resulted in the death of two buffaloes at Nandampudi in Ambajipeta mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The two pregnant buffaloes were tied inside a cattle shed when it collapsed due to the heavy rain. The animals, belonging to Muthabathula Satyanarayana of the village, died on the spot. The owner said the two buffaloes were worth around Rs 2.5 lakh. Satyanarayana said he had tied the two buffaloes inside the cattle shed on Wednesday night, but found them dead in the collapsed shed the next morning.
వర్ష ప్రభావిత జిల్లాల కలెక్టర్లతో గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు నేడు టెలీకాన్ఫరెన్స్ నిర్వహించారు. నేడు, రేపు కూడా వర్షాలు కురవనున్నాయనే అంచనా నేపధ్యంతో జిల్లా యంత్రాంగం పూర్తి అప్రమత్తంగా ఉండాలని ఆదేశాలిచ్చారు. కంట్రోల్ రూములు ఏర్పాటు చేసుకుని క్షేత్రస్థాయి నుంచి…— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) September 24, 2026
Heavy rains in Tuni and surrounding areas of Kakinada district have brought substantial inflows into the Thandava river basin. Water has reached the ayacut areas of Kotananduru and Tuni mandals. At the Mutta barrage near Katrallaghat, water is overflowing. With inflows from the upper reaches gradually increasing, the water flow is expected to rise further.
The water level in the Pampa reservoir near Annavaram is also increasing. In Thondangi, water has reached the front portions of several houses. A compound wall of a house collapsed in Bendapudi.
Heavy rains have also been reported across the agency and upland mandals. In the Polavaram Assembly constituency, Polavaram, Buttayagudem, Jeelugumilli, Velerupadu and Kukunoor mandals have been receiving continuous rain for the past two days. Similar conditions were reported in Jangareddygudem town and mandal in the Chintalapudi Assembly constituency.
The #deep_depression over north coastal #Andhra_Pradesh & adjoining south #Odisha, moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0600 UTC of today, 24th September 2026 over the same region near latitude 18.7°N and longitude 83.4 °E, about… pic.twitter.com/DDiodX29CB— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 24, 2026
Water has started flowing into reservoirs and canals. In Buttayagudem mandal, inflows have begun into the Jalleru reservoir and Pogonda project, while water is also flowing into the Yerrakalava reservoir in Jangareddygudem mandal. The East-West canals near Kannapuram are overflowing. The Mellavagu stream between Chagarapalli and Bhudevipeta in Velerupadu mandal is also continuing to flow.
Sources said, the road from Vepulapadu village to Ramachandrapuram village in Buttayagudem mandal was completely washed away, bringing traffic to a halt. At Jalleru stream near Patanampalem in Jangareddygudem mandal, traffic could be affected if the water flow increases further.
Heavy rains have also affected pilgrim activity at Annavaram Devasthanam in Kakinada district. The temple premises and queue lines remained largely deserted due to the absence of devotees. The number of vrathams performed at the temple also declined.
తుపాను హెచ్చరికలు, భారీ వర్షాల నేపథ్యంలో అప్రమత్తంగా వ్యవహరించాలి— Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) September 23, 2026
- ప్రజల ప్రాణాలు, ఆస్తుల రక్షణకు అత్యంత ప్రాధాన్యత ఇవ్వాలి
•అవసరం ఉన్న చోట పునరావాస శిబిరాల నిర్వహణలో పాలుపంచుకోవాలి
•పంచాయతీరాజ్, గ్రామీణాభివృద్ధి శాఖ అధికారులకు ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారు…
As widespread rains have continued for the past three days, devotees from distant places have stayed away. Rainwater accumulated across the temple premises, causing inconvenience to devotees visiting the shrine and travelling from the temple premises to the accommodation complexes. Many devotees took shelter under sheds.
West Godavari district has been experiencing continuous rain accompanied by strong winds for the last 24 hours. The rain continues intermittently, with heavy showers occurring after short breaks. Water entered some residential houses in Gunupudi, Bank Colony, Housing Board Colony, Chinna Rangadani Palem and Narasayya Agraharam.
The situation in Housing Board Colony has become particularly concerning. Due to poor drainage, waterlogging continued in low-lying areas for nearly 24 hours. Water accumulation was also reported from the Old Bus Stand, New Bus Stand and Rythu Bazaar areas. According to rainfall details released by the District Collector's Office, the highest rainfall in the district during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am was recorded in Tanuku at 116.2 mm. The lowest rainfall was recorded in Attili at 38.6 mm.
Bhimavaram recorded 82.4 mm, Tadepalligudem 105.2 mm, Narsapur 89.6 mm, Palakollu 89.0 mm, Akividu 71.2 mm, Pentapadu 86.2 mm, Ganapavaram 84.6 mm, Undi 90.8 mm, Palakoderu 92.6 mm, Penumantra 92.2 mm, Iragavaram 98.6 mm, Penugonda 90.4 mm, Achanta 85.2 mm, Poduru 103.6 mm, Veeravasaram 72.0 mm, Kalla 75.2 mm, Mogalturu 85.4 mm and Yelamanchili 59.6 mm. The district received a total rainfall of 1,708.6 mm, with the average rainfall recorded at 85.4 mm.
In Tuni of Kakinada district, sanitation workers have been working hard to remove garbage accumulated in overflowing canals and drains following the heavy rains. The main roads witnessed overflowing drains at several locations after three days of widespread rainfall. Garbage has accumulated in canals and culverts at several places.
To prevent further waterlogging, sanitation workers have been entering the drains and clearing the garbage despite the difficult conditions.
In New Kothapeta Assembly constituency of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, continuous rainfall has inundated low-lying areas in Ravulapalem, Atreyapuram, Alamuru and Kothapeta mandals. The Ravulapalem RTC bus stand was inundated, causing inconvenience to passengers. Several roads were also submerged, leaving motorists stranded
Heavy rains in four mandals under the Mummidivaram Assembly constituency of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district have inundated all low-lying areas. In Mummidivaram, rainwater accumulated on the premises of the Registration Office, Mandal Tahsildar Office and police station. Staff and members of the public visiting the offices faced difficulties.
In Anaparthi of East Godavari district, continuous rain has been reported for the last two days due to the weather system. A huge tree near the Yerrakalava bridge fell across the Anaparthi-Polamuru road, blocking traffic. The panchayat staff launched an operation to remove the tree.
In Eluru district, following directions from Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, sanitation staff have been removing garbage from clogged drains in the Nuzvid Assembly constituency. The staff have been monitoring the situation since midnight and have intensified road and drain-clearing operations across the five constituencies. Visuals showed sanitation workers carrying out cleaning works in Hanumanthulagudem village of Nuzvid mandal.
Kakinada city is experiencing heavy rain due to which low-lying areas were inundated. District authorities have been put on alert in view of the heavy rains. Five rehabilitation centres have been established in Kakinada city to shift people from low-lying areas to safer locations if necessary. Rehabilitation centres have been set up at Poolepakalu, Krishnanagar, Padmanabhanagar, Mahalakshminagar and Sambamurthinagar. Municipal officials are visiting low-lying areas of the city and continuously monitoring the situation.
Similar is the plight of residents of Jaggampeta where incessant rainfall for the last two days has brought normal life to a standstill.
GVMC FULLY ALERT TO TACKLE SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM | 24×7 MONITORING & RAPID RESPONSE ACROSS VISAKHAPATNAM— Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_VISAKHA) September 23, 2026
In view of the severe cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall, Visakhapatnam District Collector & GVMC Special Officer Shri M. Abhishikth Kishore and GVMC Commissioner Shri Ketan… pic.twitter.com/OCZSzAOiQl
In Tyajampudi of Devarapalli mandal in East Godavari district, heavy rains over the ;ast two days caused the Barlavagu stream to overflow. Around 200 acres of paddy, chilli, banana, black gram and other crops that had reached the grain-filling stage were submerged.
Around 40 families were also affected by the flooding. On the Nidadavolu-Yernagudem road, streams and water bodies overflowed at two or three locations, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.
Irrigation department officials said around 300 cusecs of floodwater is entering the Karam Krittamurthy Yerrakalava reservoir. The water level, which had fallen to 77.8 metres, the dead storage level, due to El Nino conditions, has now increased to 78.3 metres following the inflow. Irrigation Junior Engineer Anil Kumar said the water storage in the project had increased by 0.2 TMC following the arrival of floodwater.
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