ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across Coastal Andhra As Floodwater Inundates Roads, Homes and Farmland

Commuters look at a road flooded with water after floodwaters from the overflowing Pedavagu stream reached Nunna near Vijayawada ( IANS )

Amaravati: Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the weather system, disrupting normal life across Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari districts.

While several areas have been inundated, roads have turned into waterlogged stretches. Incidents of trees and compound walls collapsing have been reported from across the region. In Kakinada district, a tree fell in Srinagar. A compound wall of a house collapsed in Bendapudi. In Chinavalasa village of Tallarevu mandal, a wall collapsed, resulting in the death of an eight-year-old boy.

In East Godavari district, the flow of the Yerrakalva river has intensified. Floodwater has reached the causeway, while water also entered the Sri Kota Sattamma temple at Thimmarajupalem. Darshan was stopped following the inundation. Similarly, floodwater entered the railway underpass on the Nidadavolu-Singavaram-Thallapalem route. More than two feet of water accumulated at the underpass, bringing vehicular movement to a halt. The railway station road in Rajamahendravaram resembled a pond following the heavy rain.

Heavy rains in Devarapalli, Nallajerla and Gopalapuram mandals of East Godavari district inundated agricultural fields and roads. In Konaseema district, heavy rains inundated the premises of the Zilla Parishad school and Ayurveda hospital in Ambajipeta. At Gollagunta in Pulletikurru, rainwater accumulated in cocoa, banana and coconut plantations.

Heavy rain in Kakinada city inundated all major roads. Water entered low-lying areas, severely affecting traffic. Reports said, water accumulated up to knee level near the RTC complex and surrounding areas, causing severe inconvenience to passengers.

In East Godavari district, the Yerrakalva river near Nidadavolu is in spate due to heavy rains in the surrounding areas. Movement of passengers travelling from Nidadavolu via Madhavaram towards Tadepalligudem has been affected.

A car is swept away by floodwaters from the overflowing Pedavagu stream at Nunna near Vijayawada on Thursday (IANS)

On the Nidadavolu-Singavaram-Thallapalem road, more than two feet of water entered the railway underpass, bringing traffic to a standstill. At Sri Kota Sattamma temple in Thimmarajupalem of Nidadavolu mandal, rainwater entered the temple premises.

Heavy rains resulted in the death of two buffaloes at Nandampudi in Ambajipeta mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The two pregnant buffaloes were tied inside a cattle shed when it collapsed due to the heavy rain. The animals, belonging to Muthabathula Satyanarayana of the village, died on the spot. The owner said the two buffaloes were worth around Rs 2.5 lakh. Satyanarayana said he had tied the two buffaloes inside the cattle shed on Wednesday night, but found them dead in the collapsed shed the next morning.

Heavy rains in Tuni and surrounding areas of Kakinada district have brought substantial inflows into the Thandava river basin. Water has reached the ayacut areas of Kotananduru and Tuni mandals. At the Mutta barrage near Katrallaghat, water is overflowing. With inflows from the upper reaches gradually increasing, the water flow is expected to rise further.

The water level in the Pampa reservoir near Annavaram is also increasing. In Thondangi, water has reached the front portions of several houses. A compound wall of a house collapsed in Bendapudi.

Heavy rains have also been reported across the agency and upland mandals. In the Polavaram Assembly constituency, Polavaram, Buttayagudem, Jeelugumilli, Velerupadu and Kukunoor mandals have been receiving continuous rain for the past two days. Similar conditions were reported in Jangareddygudem town and mandal in the Chintalapudi Assembly constituency.

Water has started flowing into reservoirs and canals. In Buttayagudem mandal, inflows have begun into the Jalleru reservoir and Pogonda project, while water is also flowing into the Yerrakalava reservoir in Jangareddygudem mandal. The East-West canals near Kannapuram are overflowing. The Mellavagu stream between Chagarapalli and Bhudevipeta in Velerupadu mandal is also continuing to flow.

Sources said, the road from Vepulapadu village to Ramachandrapuram village in Buttayagudem mandal was completely washed away, bringing traffic to a halt. At Jalleru stream near Patanampalem in Jangareddygudem mandal, traffic could be affected if the water flow increases further.