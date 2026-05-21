Heavy Rains Damage Houses In J&K's Bandipora; Residents Allege Official Neglect
Residents blamed the local authorities saying that the damages could have been averted had the concerned department acted on time.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Bandipora: Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and extensive damage to the Srinagar-Bandipora road even as two residential houses were partially damaged due to the debris in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.
The damage disrupted vehicular movement while water and mud entered several nearby homes near Darul Uloom Rahimiya, a reputed Islamic seminary, leaving residents distressed and struggling to clear the debris in the morning. Two residential houses belonging to Nazir Ahmad Dar and Reyaz Ahmad Dar of Nusoo Bandipora were partially damaged in the incident. Two persons have also sustained injuries and have been identified as a girl namely Muskan and a minor.
The injured children were shifted to the District Hospital Bandipora for treatment. While one person was discharged after treatment, the other one is still under observation.
Residents said that the incident could have been averted had the government cleared a blocked drain or fixed a leaking water pipeline along the road. According to the local residents, they had approached both the Municipal Committee and the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department a day earlier, complaining about the blocked drain and leaking PHE pipe in the area.
“We visited the Municipal office and the R&B department yesterday and even requested the officers with folded hands to clear the choked drain and stop the leak in the pipeline,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a local resident.
Due to the rainfall, several houses were inundated as muddy water flowed into residential compounds and ground floors. Local residents said that the poor drainage worsened the situation allowing rainwater to accumulate.
“We spent the entire night clearing our homes of mud and water. Household items have been damaged, and families are facing immense difficulties,” a local resident said.
The affected families have appealed to the authorities to immediately repair the damaged road and clear blocked drains. Local residents have also urged the authorities to provide assistance to people whose houses were damaged. Meanwhile, tehsildar Bandipora visited the spot to assess the damage caused in the incident. Deputy Commissioner Bandipora has said that the teams have been deputed to the place and the restoration work was underway.
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