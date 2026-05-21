ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Damage Houses In J&K's Bandipora; Residents Allege Official Neglect

An inside view of a residential house damaged by heavy rain and landslide in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Bandipora: Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and extensive damage to the Srinagar-Bandipora road even as two residential houses were partially damaged due to the debris in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.

The damage disrupted vehicular movement while water and mud entered several nearby homes near Darul Uloom Rahimiya, a reputed Islamic seminary, leaving residents distressed and struggling to clear the debris in the morning. Two residential houses belonging to Nazir Ahmad Dar and Reyaz Ahmad Dar of Nusoo Bandipora were partially damaged in the incident. Two persons have also sustained injuries and have been identified as a girl namely Muskan and a minor.

The injured children were shifted to the District Hospital Bandipora for treatment. While one person was discharged after treatment, the other one is still under observation.

Residents said that the incident could have been averted had the government cleared a blocked drain or fixed a leaking water pipeline along the road. According to the local residents, they had approached both the Municipal Committee and the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department a day earlier, complaining about the blocked drain and leaking PHE pipe in the area.