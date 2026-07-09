ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Lash Uttarakhand; 71 Roads Closed, IMD Issues Red Alert For July 9

Dehradun: Incessant monsoon rains threw life out of gear in Uttarakhand, with landslides disrupting transport links and 20 people losing their lives in calamity-related incidents from April 1 onwards.

Since the IMD and SEOC consider the next 48 hours to be extremely crucial in view of the approaching monsoon activity, an alert for heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms has been issued for five districts of the state on July 9.

The active monsoon has also disrupted local transport links and resulted in the closure of 71 roads, including two highways and several others in rural areas. Chamoli is the worst affected district with 19 blocked roads, while Pithoragarh is second with 15 roads, and Bageshwar third with 11 blocked roads.