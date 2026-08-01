ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Lash South and Central Gujarat; 27,000 Shifted Amid Flood-Like Situations

Residents wade through floodwaters with the help of ropes as rescue operations continue after heavy rains triggered a flood-like situation, in Morbi, Gujarat, Saturday ( PTI )

Ahmedabad: Torrential rains pummelled several parts of south and central Gujarat on Saturday, prompting authorities to shift 27,000 people and rescue 53 others from affected districts, especially in Surat and Navsari, even as flood-like situations cut off many villages, officials said.

Ambika taluka in Surat district received up to 611 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 6 am. Authorities had prepared in advance in view of red and orange alerts for various districts by shutting down schools and colleges and deploying NDRF, SDRF and Army personnel in the affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert warning of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Morbi and Botad till Sunday morning.

The fresh wet spell came a week after rains wreaked havoc in several parts, especially in Navsari and Valsad districts in south Gujarat. Surat, Navsari, Bharuch, and Tapi in south Gujarat, as well as Kheda and Anand in central Gujarat, were among the districts that received more than 400 mm of rainfall, with Ambika taluka in Surat district receiving up to 611 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 6 am on Saturday, according to State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Parts of Morbi, Surendranagar and Narmada districts received heavy rain since Saturday morning, with Morbi recording 211 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 4 pm. Authorities deployed 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 33 teams of the state's SDRF along with the Army to carry out relief and rescue operations in districts likely to be affected by heavy rains.

Two NDRF teams were stationed in Vadodara, and one each in Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Navsari and Valsad, while six columns of the Army were deployed, two each in Ahmedabad, Surat and Navsari. A total of 27,856 people, including 11,500 in Navsari and 11,176 in Surat, have been relocated.

Heavy rains caused several dams to overflow, resulting in flooding in catchment areas. Some villages have been put on high alert, while several rivers are in spate.