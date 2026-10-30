ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Normal Life Disrupted

A waterlogged street in Koti in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear. The rain was a result of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Following the rains, there were power outages in several parts of the city - the capital of Telangana. Water accumulated on the roads, making it extremely difficult for motorists.

The roads are usually crowded in the evening as people leave from offices, schools and colleges. The rain, which started in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, spread across the city. Heavy winds, thunder and lightning caused panic in several areas. The highest rainfall of 80.5 mm was recorded in Bahadurpura. Sheikhpet received 60.3 mm of rain, Charminar 55.8 mm of rain. Rains also lashed Jubilee Hills, Attapur and Sifnagar areas. Heavy rains lashed several areas under the Serilingampalli constituency. People and motorists faced severe hardships due to the sudden downpour in Miyapur, Chandanagar, Lingampalli, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Rayadurgam and other areas. Vehicles were moving very slowly due to waterlogging on the roads due to the heavy rain in the IT hubs of Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Rayadurgam. The rainwater on the roads has caused traffic congestion in the areas surrounding Mindspace and IKEA on the Madhapur-Hitech City-KPHB route. Floodwater reached the main road near Madhapur City Wines. Vehicles were moving slowly from Dilsukh Nagar to Hayat Nagar due to heavy rain. Motorists also faced difficulties due to waterlogging at the LB Nagar junction.