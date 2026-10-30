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Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Normal Life Disrupted

The rain led to traffic jams and power outages in several parts of the city.

Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Normal Life Disrupted
A waterlogged street in Koti in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST

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Updated : October 30, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST

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Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear. The rain was a result of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Following the rains, there were power outages in several parts of the city - the capital of Telangana. Water accumulated on the roads, making it extremely difficult for motorists.

The roads are usually crowded in the evening as people leave from offices, schools and colleges. The rain, which started in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, spread across the city.

Heavy winds, thunder and lightning caused panic in several areas. The highest rainfall of 80.5 mm was recorded in Bahadurpura. Sheikhpet received 60.3 mm of rain, Charminar 55.8 mm of rain.

Rains also lashed Jubilee Hills, Attapur and Sifnagar areas.

Heavy rains lashed several areas under the Serilingampalli constituency. People and motorists faced severe hardships due to the sudden downpour in Miyapur, Chandanagar, Lingampalli, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Rayadurgam and other areas. Vehicles were moving very slowly due to waterlogging on the roads due to the heavy rain in the IT hubs of Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Rayadurgam.

The rainwater on the roads has caused traffic congestion in the areas surrounding Mindspace and IKEA on the Madhapur-Hitech City-KPHB route. Floodwater reached the main road near Madhapur City Wines.

Vehicles were moving slowly from Dilsukh Nagar to Hayat Nagar due to heavy rain. Motorists also faced difficulties due to waterlogging at the LB Nagar junction.

Sri Krishna Nagar Colony in the Yusufguda area was submerged. Vehicles parked in front of houses were washed away due to the rising floodwater. Boinpally, Tirumalgiri, Alwal and Begumpet in Secunderabad were also submerged. Power supply was disrupted in many areas like Patni, Paradise, Chilakalguda and Maredupalli.

Locals were panicked by loud noises and lightning in Kushaiguda Shivsai Nagar Colony of Malkajgiri zone. Lightning struck a palm tree. It rained for an hour in Keesara, Rampalli, Dammaiguda and Jawaharnagar.

The inauguration ceremony of Infosys' new building in Pocharam, Medchal district, was halted midway. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Sridhar Babu were present. MP Etela Rajender's Jan Sankalpa Sabha in Jawahar Nagar was also disrupted by rain.

GHMC, Hydra, police, fire and traffic personnel are on alert. Measures have been taken to prevent water from accumulating on the roads. They have started removing trees that have fallen on the roads.

TGSPDCL personnel are also on alert. Chairman and Managing Director Jitish V Patil said that special control rooms have been set up in three circles within the city limits. He appealed to the people to immediately inform the electricity department if power lines are cut or if trees and branches fall on power lines.

He warned that power lines and poles should not be touched under any circumstances and that they should not try to remove the cut wires or tree branches that have fallen on the power lines themselves.

Officials said that consumers can register complaints about power outages through the 24-hour toll-free number 1912, WhatsApp number 8712441912, TGSPDCL mobile app and official website. In case of emergency, they should inform the local fuse-off call staff and the concerned AE, ADE, DE, SE and CE officials.

Read More

  1. Couple, Their Nine-Month-Old Infant Die In Landslide Following Heavy Rains In Odisha's Kandhamal
  2. Rain Improves Delhi's Air Quality; Thunderstorms, Heavy Rainfall Likely Across India Till November 4
Last Updated : October 30, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST

TAGGED:

HYDERABAD RAINS
RAINS LASH HYDERABAD
TRAFFIC JAM DUE TO RAINS
POWER OUTAGES DUE TO RAIN

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