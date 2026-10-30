Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad, Normal Life Disrupted
The rain led to traffic jams and power outages in several parts of the city.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear. The rain was a result of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.
Following the rains, there were power outages in several parts of the city - the capital of Telangana. Water accumulated on the roads, making it extremely difficult for motorists.
The roads are usually crowded in the evening as people leave from offices, schools and colleges. The rain, which started in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, spread across the city.
#HYDTPinfo 🚦 WATERLOGGING ALERT🚦 Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging near Akshaya Hotel, Malakpet, vehicular movement is slow towards Nalgonda X Roads. Our officers @shotr_malakpet & staff are on the stretch to regulate traffic and assist commuters. Commuters are requested to proceed with caution and cooperate with traffic police. #HyderabadRains— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) October 30, 2026
Heavy winds, thunder and lightning caused panic in several areas. The highest rainfall of 80.5 mm was recorded in Bahadurpura. Sheikhpet received 60.3 mm of rain, Charminar 55.8 mm of rain.
Rains also lashed Jubilee Hills, Attapur and Sifnagar areas.
Heavy rains lashed several areas under the Serilingampalli constituency. People and motorists faced severe hardships due to the sudden downpour in Miyapur, Chandanagar, Lingampalli, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Rayadurgam and other areas. Vehicles were moving very slowly due to waterlogging on the roads due to the heavy rain in the IT hubs of Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Rayadurgam.
The rainwater on the roads has caused traffic congestion in the areas surrounding Mindspace and IKEA on the Madhapur-Hitech City-KPHB route. Floodwater reached the main road near Madhapur City Wines.
Vehicles were moving slowly from Dilsukh Nagar to Hayat Nagar due to heavy rain. Motorists also faced difficulties due to waterlogging at the LB Nagar junction.
#HYDTPinfo 🚦 Waterlogging Alert🚦 Waterlogging reported at Shaikpet Bridge ramp, affecting traffic movement. Smt. Dhanalaxmi, ACP Traffic Golconda, @shotr_tlchowki & staff are on the spot to assist commuters. ⚠️ Please drive cautiously and follow staff instructions. #HyderabadTraffic #TrafficAlert— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) October 30, 2026
Sri Krishna Nagar Colony in the Yusufguda area was submerged. Vehicles parked in front of houses were washed away due to the rising floodwater. Boinpally, Tirumalgiri, Alwal and Begumpet in Secunderabad were also submerged. Power supply was disrupted in many areas like Patni, Paradise, Chilakalguda and Maredupalli.
Locals were panicked by loud noises and lightning in Kushaiguda Shivsai Nagar Colony of Malkajgiri zone. Lightning struck a palm tree. It rained for an hour in Keesara, Rampalli, Dammaiguda and Jawaharnagar.
The inauguration ceremony of Infosys' new building in Pocharam, Medchal district, was halted midway. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Sridhar Babu were present. MP Etela Rajender's Jan Sankalpa Sabha in Jawahar Nagar was also disrupted by rain.
GHMC, Hydra, police, fire and traffic personnel are on alert. Measures have been taken to prevent water from accumulating on the roads. They have started removing trees that have fallen on the roads.
TGSPDCL personnel are also on alert. Chairman and Managing Director Jitish V Patil said that special control rooms have been set up in three circles within the city limits. He appealed to the people to immediately inform the electricity department if power lines are cut or if trees and branches fall on power lines.
#HYDTPinfo 🚦 Waterlogging Alert🚦 Waterlogging has been reported near Pillar No. 191 on the PVNR Expressway. The Staff of @shotr_rjnr are at the spot, monitoring the situation and assisting commuters. Commuters are advised to drive cautiously and follow the instructions of traffic personnel. #HyderabadTraffic #TrafficAlert #RoadSafety— Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) October 30, 2026
He warned that power lines and poles should not be touched under any circumstances and that they should not try to remove the cut wires or tree branches that have fallen on the power lines themselves.
Officials said that consumers can register complaints about power outages through the 24-hour toll-free number 1912, WhatsApp number 8712441912, TGSPDCL mobile app and official website. In case of emergency, they should inform the local fuse-off call staff and the concerned AE, ADE, DE, SE and CE officials.
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